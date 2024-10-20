DC United's Christian Benteke Wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi

October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United YouTube Video







D.C. United striker Christian Benteke has won the 2024 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi after scoring 23 goals, becoming the league's top scorer in his second full season with the Black-and-Red.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #dcunited #benteke

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.