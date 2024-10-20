DC United's Christian Benteke Wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi
October 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United YouTube Video
D.C. United striker Christian Benteke has won the 2024 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi after scoring 23 goals, becoming the league's top scorer in his second full season with the Black-and-Red.
