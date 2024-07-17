DC Selects BYU QB Kedon Slovis in the Second Round #ufldraft
July 17, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video
#UFLonFox #UFL
Grab your ticket now to witness history on June 16th in St. Louis https://theufl.com/tickets
Visit our website https://www.theufl.com
Check out the D.C. Defenders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from July 17, 2024
- San Antonio Brahmas Acquire Rights to 10 Players During UFL College Draft - San Antonio Brahmas
- Arlington Renegades Acquire Rights to 10 Players During UFL's College Draft - Arlington Renegades
- Birmingham Stallions Select 10 Players During UFL College Draft - Birmingham Stallions
- Houston Roughnecks Complete 2024 UFL College Draft - Houston Roughnecks
- Michigan Panthers Acquire Rights to 10 Players During UFL College Draft - Michigan Panthers
- Showboats Acquire Rights to 10 Players Through 2024 UFL College Draft - Memphis Showboats
- Battlehawks Select 10 Players in UFL College Draft - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Defenders Complete Rookie Draft - D.C. Defenders
- UFL Announces College Draft Class - UFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. Defenders Stories
- Defenders Complete Rookie Draft
- Fornadel, Conley Sign NFL Contracts
- Defenders Cruise Past Showboats in Road Finale, 36-21
- Martinez, Joseph and Bates Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- D.C. Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a Comeback in the Fourth Quarter in a Low-Scoring Affair