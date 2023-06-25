DC Returns to H2O

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have retained the rights to Don Carter Jr. Don Is a phenomenal puck possession player, big and strong on the puck. He also has no issues finding the back of the net. Don will be an intricate part of the Wolves in 23-24 and we are extremely excited to get one of our leaders back in town. Welcome back, DC!

