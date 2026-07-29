DC Power Football Club Acquire Chicago Stars FC Defender Sam Cary Angel on Loan Through 2026

Published on July 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club have announced that they have acquired Chicago Stars FC defender Sam Cary Angel on loan through the Fall 2026 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"Signing Sam to DC is a huge move to bolster our defense for this upcoming season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "She brings experience and stability to the backline, and her addition further strengthens our roster ahead of the season."

Angel comes to DC Power from the Chicago Stars FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), having made four appearances and amassing 201 minutes played. Prior to Chicago, Angel spent two years playing abroad in Sweden for IFK Norrköping. In 2024, she helped IFK Norrköping finish 5th place in the Damallsvenskan, their highest league finish in team history.

Over two years, she made 38 appearances, scoring three goals and cementing herself as a staple of their backline. Angel played her collegiate career for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes from 2019 to 2023, winning two Big Ten titles and winning the Defensive Player of the Tournament award in 2023. She graduated leaving the program as the all-time leader in games played (97), games started (96), and minutes played (8,322).

Sam Cary Angel

Position: Defender

Birthplace: St. Charles, Missouri

Country: United States

Birthdate: 10/26/2000

Age: 25

Height: 5'8 ¬Â³

Status: Domestic







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 29, 2026

DC Power Football Club Acquire Chicago Stars FC Defender Sam Cary Angel on Loan Through 2026 - DC Power FC

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