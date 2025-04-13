DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks Highlights: UFL
April 13, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video
Check out the top moments from this UFL game between the DC Defenders and the St. Louis Battlehawks.
Check out the D.C. Defenders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from April 13, 2025
- Potter Kicks Game Winner for Panthers in 26-23 Win Over Brahmas - Michigan Panthers
- United Football League Announces St. Louis to Host 2025 UFL Championship Game Presented by Underdog - UFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. Defenders Stories
- Defenders Rally Late to Sink Showboats, 17-12
- Defenders Football in Peak Bloom as Team Celebrates First-Ever 'Blossom Bowl' against Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 5
- McCrane, Hines III Named UFL Players of the Week
- Saylors, Hines and Nacua Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Defenders Defense Stifles Stallions in Season Opener, 18-11