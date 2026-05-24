DC Defenders vs Orlando Storm: United Football LEague

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm YouTube Video







Watch all the highlight from the week 9 matchup between the DC Defenders and Orlando Storm. #UFL







United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026

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