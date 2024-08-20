DC Defenders: Top Plays from the 2024 Season: UFL
August 20, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video
#UFLonFox #UFL
Check out the top moments from the DC Defenders during the 2024 Season.
