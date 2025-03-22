DB's Dominate Day 1: CFL Combine

March 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Day 1 of the 2025 CFL Combine is in the books, and Marshall Ferguson breaks down all the biggest storylines from the opening day of testing and drills!

