DBAP Completes Largest Father's Day Weekend in Team History

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls welcomed 39,693 paid visitors to Durham Bulls Athletic Park from June 14 through June 17, setting a franchise attendance record for Father's Day weekend.

The team saw crowds of over 10,000 from Thursday through Saturday, capped by a crowd of 10,404 on Saturday, June 16, the team's second-highest attended game of the season. The weekend was highlighted by the 30th anniversary celebration of the film 'Bull Durham' on Friday night, and was capped on Sunday, June 17 with Father's Day.

"With summer in full swing it was great to see so many fans at the DBAP this weekend," said Bulls Vice President Mike Birling. "Whether they came out to enjoy a specific promotion, enjoy some family time or to see our first-place team, it was a great reminder summer in the Triangle means Durham Bulls baseball."

Over the span of the four games the team sold 3,263 gallons of beer, 1,966 gallons of Pepsi products, 1,211 gallons of Aquafina water, 1,613 slices of Pie Pushers pizza and 1,731 pounds of hot dogs. Additionally the Ballpark Corner Store sold 1,715 hats and 1,170 t-shirts, and the team garnered over one million impressions on social media over the four-day stretch.

The Bulls return to the DBAP for a four-game, three-day homestand on Monday, June 25. Single-game tickets, 919 Club memberships and group outings are available now at durhambulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.

