Daytona Tortugas Release 2020 All-Star Season Promotional Schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Tuga Nation, Stand Up! Coming off a record-setting 2019 campaign and an action-packed off-season, the Daytona Tortugas are excited to announce their epic 2020 promotional calendar built around their All-Star Season! The Tortugas have won the Larry MacPhail Promotional Award of Excellence for the Florida State League two of the past three seasons. The Tortugas once again have provided a can't-miss-reason to be at the ballpark for all of the 70 home games this season!

Weekly specials for the season include Belly Buster Monday presented by Marco's Pizza, where fans can enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn for only $13 a ticket. Two special Taste of Daytona's are scheduled for May 4 and June 29. Munchie Monday is scheduled for April 20. In 2020, the Tortugas have partnered with Jimmy Hula's on their Taco Tuesday Nights. Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the local eatery's tacos at The Jack each Tuesday Night. Tuesdays will also be Silver Sluggers Nights presented by Conviva Cares and Cancer Awareness Nights presented by Radiology Associates Imaging.

Wednesdays are the return of Wishful Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union where the Tortugas team up with local charities to raise money for specific causes. Wednesdays also are the team's Hospitality Industry Nights, providing discounts for all local employees in the hospitality sector. Each Wednesday, the Tortugas will honor a "Legend of Hospitality" presented by the Hospitality and Lodging Association.

Central Florida's biggest party returns every Thursday with a total of 12 Thirsty Thursdays presented by Bud Light. Mark your calendars now. $1 draft beers and soda each and every Thursday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, excluding Opening Night. The biggest summer races will take place at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on July 23 with the Left-Turns Only 1K Beer Run and followed up by the Spiked Seltzer Sprint on August 6.

Friday Night Fireworks are back and better than ever as the Tortugas will light up the sky each and every Friday night during the 2020 season! Every Saturday in the 2020 season will include a premium giveaway and theme night.

Every Sunday, bring your dog the ballpark for Bark in the Park Night presented by NextHome at the Beach. Sundays are Tiny Tuga Nights as all kids run the bases after the game. In addition, there will be special activities planned for all Tiny Tugas members.

Opening Weekend will include the unveiling of the #StandWithTheJack campaign and post-game fireworks shows on both Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10. #FreeRichardSimmons is scheduled for Saturday, April 11 which includes one of the ten total premium giveaways for the 2020 season. Activities include a pre-game, on-field aerobics class, and the first 500 fans will receive a free pair of Tortugas leg warmers as we look to bring awareness for the missing and iconic fitness instructor.

Jackie Robinson Weekend will take place from Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 19 and highlight the history of Jackie Robinson Ballpark and the impact that the Dodgers' legend had on the Daytona Beach community. All Tortugas will wear specialty #42 jerseys for the weekend. The Tortugas have a specialty $42 ticket and jersey package available for the Jackie Robinson Weekend that gets fans a replica "Stand With the Jack" jersey and tickets to all three weekend games.

The Daytona Tortugas have continued to build their diversity and inclusion initiatives and 2020 is no different. Monday, April 20 will be the third annual Interfaith & Family Night, which this year will include a pot-luck dinner celebrating the cultural and religious diversity of Central Florida. Sunday, May 3 will be the team's first-ever Abilities Night, where the team will don a specialty jersey that includes both sign-language and Braille as we celebrate all people's abilities throughout the evening.

May includes an array of giveaways every Saturday including Bob Ross Night 4.0 on Saturday, May 30. Limited spots are available for a pre-game Bob Ross Painting Class led by Bob Ross Certified Instructors. The first 1,000 fans will receive Bob Ross Bobblehead 4.0. This year, one that you will be able to paint yourself! Saturday, May 2 is Wizards and Wands Night as all fans can celebrate the Battle of Hogwarts. The first 500 fans will receive a free Wizards and Wands t-shirt.

In conjunction with Volusia County, everyone is ready to throw the county's BIGGEST Bridge Party! To kick off Memorial Day Weekend, the Tortugas will be giving away a replica Bridge of the Tom Staed Veterans Memorial Bridge to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, May 23. The Tom Staed Veterans Memorial Bridge is scheduled to open to driving traffic in late March and will be open for Opening Day as fans look to get to Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Baby Shelldon! Star Wars Night is set for Friday, June 12 and will include specialty jerseys, character appearances, and a post-game fireworks show. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Jackie Robinson Ballpark Replica Giveaway on Saturday, June 13. Save the Turtles! Turtle Night will be on Friday, June 26 as the Tortugas celebrate the rich history of sea turtles throughout Volusia County. The Office Night will include a Recyclops Bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, June 27 in conjunction with the Tortugas Go Green Initiative!

Friday, July 3 will be the team's Independence Day Celebration with the biggest fireworks show in Volusia County!

Saturday, July 11 is Military Appreciation Night presented by Napa Auto Parts: Wall Automotive. The team will wear specialty military-themed jerseys with all proceeds going to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. The first 500 fans will receive a free military-themed t-shirt courtesy of Daytona Flea & Farmer's Market.

Opening Night is set for Thursday, April 9 against the Florida Fire Frogs, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. You do not want to miss the kick-off to the All-Star Season as Central Florida #StandsWithTheJack. Call 386-257-3172 to purchase your ticket packages or to host a group night at the ballpark now! Individual game tickets go on sale in the box office on Monday, March 2nd.

For a full listing of all Daytona Tortugas promotions, please visit www.daytonatortugas.com.

