Daytona Rallies to Jump over Jupiter, 10-7

August 12, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Trailing 3-0 and 4-1 early, RF Austin Hendrick and the Tortugas' bats burst onto the scene at just the right time. Daytona scored in each turn at the plate from the third until the seventh, as the Tortugas rallied to jump by the Jupiter Hammerheads, 10-7, before 1,200 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday evening.

Jupiter (42-42) got off to another hot start in the top of the first. With the bases full on a hit-by-pitch, single, and fielding error, RF Tanner Allen (0-2, R, 2 RBI, BB) collected an RBI ground out to give the Hammerheads an early 1-0 edge. 1B Marcus Chiu (3-4, R, 2 2B, 3 RBI) made it 3-0, following with a two-run double to left.

In the third, Daytona (43-44) crept onto the scoreboard, as C Daniel Vellojín (3-5, 3 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 SO) doubled down the right-field line and scored on a single smashed to left by SS Elly De La Cruz (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, SO).

The Hammerheads snatched the run back in the top of the fourth when Allen walked and crossed on another two-bagger from Chiu. However, in the bottom of the frame, the 'Tugas began to make their push.

Hendrick (4-4, 3 R, 2B, HR, RBI) singled, moved to second on a walk to 1B Garrett Wolforth (0-2, R, 2 BB), and came home on a double to left by DH Danny Lantigua (1-4, 2B, RBI, SO).

Now down 4-2, Daytona finally pulled even in the fifth. Vellojín jumpstarted the attack by clubbing a 3-2 pitch over the right-field wall for a solo home run. His fourth of the season drew the Tortugas within one.

Following a pair of strikeouts, it was Hendrick's turn to get in on the home run barrage. The 20-year-old devoured an 0-2 pitch and sent it screaming to the right of dead center field for a game-tying solo home run. The 442-foot blast - Hendrick's sixth of the campaign - knotted the game at four.

Keeping the energy alive, Daytona squeaked ahead for good in the sixth. 3B Leo Seminati (1-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SO) walked and 2B Reyny Reyes (2-4, R, RBI, SO) singled with one away before each moved up 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt.

Trailing a pitching change, Vellojín punched a ball back through the middle and into center for a two-RBI knock, placing the Tortugas in front, 6-4. De La Cruz followed with a worm-burning, 103 mph double into left-center to cushion the Daytona lead to three.

After the Hammerheads trimmed the deficit to two on a run-producing ground out from CF Victor Mesa Jr. (2-5, 2 R, RBI, SO), Daytona erupted for a crooked number one last time.

Hendrick singled to lead off the frame and took second on another free pass to Wolforth. Both advanced to second and third, respectively, on a ground ball to first before Seminati rifled a two-run double into the right-center field gap. Reyes subsequently drove in the Italian-born infielder with a single to pad the Daytona advantage to 10-5.

Jupiter mustered single runs in the eighth and ninth on sacrifice flies from SS Dalvy Rosario (0-3, RBI) and Allen, but could not pull any closer.

RHP Bryce Bonnin (5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, ER, BB, 8 SO) did not have his best stuff on Thursday but still managed to give his team a chance to win. The Tortugas' starter whiffed eight in a no-decision. RHP James Proctor (1.1 IP, H, R, SO) - making his first relief appearance since Opening Day in Palm Beach - collected his third win, while RHP Brett Lockwood (2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, BB, SO) accrued the final eight outs to pick up his second save.

After twirling a complete-game win in game one of a doubleheader on July 9 in his first meeting against Daytona, LHP Luis Palacios (5.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO) did not find the same success in his second rendezvous. The 21-year-old punched out seven, but yielded six runs, suffering his fourth defeat.

The series continues by paying homage to the brave men and women that have selflessly risked their lives to protect our country and way of life with the Tortugas' annual Salute to Service Night. All those in attendance with a valid military ID will be able to receive tickets at a discounted price in addition to food vouchers to the concession stands. It will be another Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Wicked Weed Brewing. Fans will be able to enjoy free tastings of a selection of Wicked Weed Brewing draft beers from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Additionally, patrons will be able to enjoy Wicked Weed Brewing draft beers at a reduced price at all our beer stands throughout the evening. Following the final out, fans are encouraged to stick around for another fabulous Postgame Fireworks show.

RHP José Franco (1-3, 7.13) - who struck out 11-straight batters in his last home start - is scheduled to take the hill for Daytona in game four of the series. Jupiter is anticipated to counter with RHP Evan Fitterer (0-0, 6.30). Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:50 p.m. leading up to the 7:05 p.m. first pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.