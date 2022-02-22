Dayton Flyers to Play at Day Air Ballpark; Ohio State, 2 Conference Opponents on Schedule

DAYTON, OHIO - The University of Dayton baseball team will play three games at Day Air Ballpark in 2022, including a battle with the Ohio State Buckeyes and a rematch of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference championship game with Virginia Commonwealth.

Flyers games at Day Air Ballpark are set for April 12 against Ohio State; April 29 against Virginia Commonwealth; and May 13 against Richmond.

Date Time Away Team Home Team

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 7:00 pm Ohio State University of Dayton

Friday, April 29, 2022 7:00 pm Virginia Commonwealth University of Dayton

Friday, May 13, 2022 7:00 pm Richmond University of Dayton

Tickets are $5.00 for children (17 and under) and $8.00 for adults. University of Dayton students will be admitted free of charge. Luxury suites are available for $200.00 (seating for 20 fans).

For tickets, go to this link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/promotional-page?filterType=MzA5 or call (937) 228-2287.

Leaders from the Dragons and Flyers provided the following statements:

Robert Murphy, Dayton Dragons President & General Manager:

"The Dragons are thrilled to host the Flyers at Day Air Ballpark for the second straight year. We welcome the Flyers fans, players, coaches, and staff to our outstanding facility. These are three high-quality games as we look forward to a big year in our ballpark."

Neil Sullivan, University of Dayton Vice President and Director of Athletics:

"We are excited about the opportunity for our baseball program to partner with the Dayton Dragons and showcase our student-athletes. We are grateful to the Dragons for the opportunity and look forward to our fans and the community supporting the Flyers this spring."

Jayson King, University of Dayton Head Coach:

"We are all very excited to be returning to Day Air Ballpark for three games this year. The atmosphere in that ballpark is very special which makes it an enjoyable event for everyone in attendance. We are looking forward to some incredible crowds on these three dates!"

The Flyers are coming off a second place finish in the Atlantic 10 South Division in 2021. They posted a conference record of 12-4 and reached the championship game of the A-10 Conference tournament, losing 7-6 to Virginia Commonwealth to fall just short of reaching the NCAA tournament.

The Flyers are led by first baseman Marcos Pujols, a 2021 1st Team All-Conference selection. Pujols batted .346 with 12 home runs while appearing in all 51 Dayton games last spring. Pujols finished in the top five in the conference in home runs, hits, and runs batted in, while finishing seventh in batting average and slugging percentage. He batted .500 in conference games to lead the A-10.

The 2022 Flyers roster includes two former high school stars from local programs. Transfer outfielder Alex Neff starred at Oakwood High School where he was named Southwestern Buckeye League Player of the Year and 1st Team All-State. Nick Wissman, a pitcher, is a former All-State performer at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton. Wissman was the Most Valuable Player of the Ohio High School Baseball Tournament in both 2018 and 2019, leading his team to the Division II state championship both years.

About the Opponents:

Ohio State went 22-20 in a shortened 2021 season in which all games were against Big Ten opponents. The Buckeyes are led by right-handed pitcher TJ Brock, a 2022 pre-season Third Team All-American. Brock tied for the Big Ten lead last season with nine saves, earning Third Team All-Conference honors while posting a 2.08 ERA.

Virginia Commonwealth is coming off an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2021, when they went 38-16 overall and 13-3 in the Atlantic 10 Conference to win the South Division. Their one-run victory over the Flyers in the championship game of the conference tournament put them on a course to play in the Starkville Regional, where they picked up one victory. They are led by infielder Tyler Locklear, the 2021 A-10 Player of the Year and First Team All-American.

Richmond, another Atlantic 10 Conference opponent, went 19-17 in 2021 including a 5-11 mark in conference play. The Spiders are led by infielder Jared Sprague-Lott, the 2021 Atlantic 10 batting champion, who hit .413 as a freshman.

