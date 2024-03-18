Dayton Flyers to Host Eastern Kentucky at Day Air Ballpark on April 23

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons are excited to announce that the University of Dayton baseball team will play a home game at Day Air Ballpark for the fourth straight year in 2024. The Flyers will host Eastern Kentucky University on Tuesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the home of the Dayton Dragons. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket sales for the game begin on Wednesday, March 20 at 9:00 a.m.

Tickets are $5.00 for children (14 and under) and $10.00 for adults. Students from the University of Dayton will be admitted free of charge. Luxury suites are available for $300.00 (seating for 20 fans).

A link to purchase tickets will be available on Wednesday at DaytonDragons.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets can also be purchased by phone at (937) 228-2287.

Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager, says previous UD games at Day Air Ballpark have been a huge success, and he expects this year's game to continue that tradition.

"The University of Dayton game against Ohio State at Day Air Ballpark in 2022 set an all-time attendance record for a UD home game, with about 4,000 fans in attendance, and last year's UD game against Wright State broke that record" says Murphy. "The entire suite level was completely sold out both years."

"We expect the same kind of enthusiastic atmosphere this year. We will have a UD pep band, UD cheerleaders, and UD athletes from other sports on hand. We will have special honorary first pitches with university representatives performing the National Anthem and God Bless America."

The RTA Flyer will be utilized on the evening of the game to provide free shuttles between campus and Day Air Ballpark.

