Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview

July 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 18, 2023 - Sunday, July 23, 2023

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, July 18 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, July 19 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, July 20 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, July 21 at 7:05 PM*

- Saturday, July 22 at 7:05 PM*

- Sunday, July 23 at 1:05 PM*

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUE HD 2. Streaming is also available via the Dragons website and the Dayton Dragons App, available on Apple and Google Play Store.

*The games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1. Jack Pohl, Sports Director at WDTN TV, will serve as the color commentator on July 21 and 23. Mike Vander Woude will be the color commentator on July 22.

TICKETS

Hundreds of stadium tickets and lawn tickets are available. The Dragons current sellout streak is at 1,483 games but, the community's help is needed to keep it going. Single game tickets are available for fans to purchase. Tickets for each day can be found online at daytondragons.com.

For those looking for family "staycation" plans this summer, the team has created a value-packed ticket package. The Dragons new "Staycation" ticket comes at 50% off a stadium seat and provides $5 in baseball bucks to spend on concessions, 20% off in the Dragons Den Team Store while at the ballpark, and a Dragons bobblehead for your group. To receive this discount, fans are encouraged to use unlock code "FUN" at checkout online or call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 to redeem via phone.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: Kevin Abel

- Wednesday: Chris McElvain

- Thursday: Jose Acuna

- Friday: Hunter Parks

- Saturday: Chase Petty

- Sunday: Carson Rudd

Team update:

Dayton Dragons relief pitcher Brooks Crawford was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 3 through 9. Crawford retired all 15 batters he faced during the week with nine strikeouts. He worked five perfect innings including a two-inning stint on July 4 and a three-inning outing on July 7. Both games were against the league's top run-scoring team, the Great Lakes Loons.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

- Tuesday, July 18

National Anthem Performer: Xenia Chorus

Spotlight on Dayton: Dayton Dance Conservatory

Dragons Present: Kettering Civic Band

- Wednesday, July 19

National Anthem Performer: Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Princess Jade with unicorns

Spotlight on Dayton: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

- Thursday, July 20

National Anthem Performer: Bach Society of Dayton

Dragons Present: Quest Dance & Cheer

- Friday, July 21

National Anthem Performer: St. Henry Trio

Spotlight on Dayton: Dwyer School of Irish Dance

DJ Banana

- Saturday, July 22

National Anthem Performer: Dayton Philharmonic

Retirement Village People

- Sunday, July 23

National Anthem Performer: St. Ignatius School Choir

Honor Guard: Knights of Columbus Northern Council

Team Zoom

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, July 18: Every Tuesday, when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday through Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has started once again! The raffle began on Thursday, July 13 and will run through the upcoming Dragons homestand. With a rolling jackpot starting at $2,500, the winning ticket will be drawn during the Dragons game on Sunday, July 23

Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between July 18 and July 23.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Wednesday, July 19: Home Run for Life, presented by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, is back honoring 11-year-old Reid Ranly. The Dayton Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio have been partnering since 2004 to bring Dragons fans the iconic Home Run for Life program. Each season, Anthem and the Dragons recognize brave children who, with the help of their families, friends, and health care team, are presently battling or have successfully overcome significant medical events in their young life. Reid will be recognized on the field during an inning break, with his family and support team, to take a symbolic lap around the bases to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Thursday, July 20: You can now turn your non-winning Ohio Lottery two-dollar tickets into an opportunity to participate in a special inning break and win some great prizes! The next date to participate is Thursday, July 20. To find out more, go to daytondragons.com/OhioLottery.

The Dragons Celebrate Dayton program, presented by Sinclair College, will recognize Dr. Lolli who was recognized as "Superintendent of the Year" for her great work with Dayton Public Schools.

Friday, July 21: Make sure to swing by the Great Clips Fun Zone, located in centerfield behind the batter's eye. Great Clips Fun Zone is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all season long and is only $10 for 15 Plays. For more information visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

As part of the Dragons Hometown Heroes program, future soldiers of the US Army will recite the oath of enlistment as they swear-into service at the Dragons game on Friday, July 21. Join the Dragons as we celebrate these recruits and thank them for their commitment to serve.

The final Scout Overnighter of the season will feature a post-game movie on the field and camp out with scouts from across the Miami Valley. For information on how to participate, visit daytondragons.com.

Saturday, July 22: Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will be taking the field with Dragons players before the game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. Fans can sign-up online at daytondragons.com/buddies.

Don't miss any of the incredible Dragons Post-Game Fireworks show, presented by Tipico Sportsbook, this season at Day Air Ballpark! Only two shows remain this season, the next date to see the fireworks is on Saturday, August 5.

Make sure to swing by the Great Clips Fun Zone, located in centerfield behind the batter's eye. Great Clips Fun Zone is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all season long and is only $10 for 15 Plays. For more information visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Ohio's 529 Plan, CollegeAdvantage will present six educators with a $529 scholarship. These educators participated in the Dragons MVP Program this year and had entered themselves in for a chance to win a CollegeAdvantage 529 College Savings Award. Ohio's 529 CollegeAdvantage is a proud partner of the Dragons MVP Program.

Sunday, July 23: The Dayton Dragons will be honoring their third veteran of the 2023 season with the Veteran Salute program, presented by CareSource Military & Veterans™, on Sunday, July 23. Ray Snedegar served in the Vietnam War and the mission Operation Babylift. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant with 84 awards and decorations. To nominate a veteran, visit daytondragons.com/veteransalute.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will be taking the field with Dragons players before the game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. Fans can sign-up online at daytondragons.com/buddies.

Make sure to swing by the Great Clips Fun Zone, located in centerfield behind the batter's eye. Great Clips Fun Zone is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all season long and is only $10 for 15 Plays. For more information visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream, kids can join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on a lap around the bases after the game. Kids who participate will receive a Greater's Ice Cream coupon. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2023

Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.