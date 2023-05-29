Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 - Sunday, June 4, 2023

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, May 30 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, May 31 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, June 1 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, June 2 at 7:05 PM*

- Saturday, June 3 at 7:05 PM*

- Sunday, June 4 at 1:05 PM*

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUE HD 2. Streaming is also available via the Dragons website and the Dayton Dragons App, available on Apple and Google Play Store.

*The games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1. WDTN's Sports Director, Jack Pohl, will join the broadcast as color commentator for Friday and Sunday's broadcasts. Mike Vander Woude will join on Saturday, June 3.

TICKETS

Hundreds of stadium tickets and lawn tickets are available. The Dragons current sellout streak is at 1,459 games but, the community's help is needed to keep it going. Single game tickets are available for fans to purchase. Tickets for each day can be found online at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: Hunter Parks

- Wednesday: Chase Petty

- Thursday: Javi Rivera

- Friday: Julian Aquiar

- Saturday: Jose Acuna

- Sunday: Thomas Farr

Team update:

Blake Dunn was named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April. Dunn was previously named MWL April Player of the Month. In April, he led the MWL in OPS (1.240), on-base percentage (.538), and runs (17); was second in batting average (.386), slugging percentage (.702), and stolen bases (11); and tied for second in home runs (5), and RBI (18).

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who entered spring training as the Reds #3 prospect (based on MLB.com and Baseball America). Arroyo is the 10th player in Dragons history to enter a season ranked as the Reds #3 prospect or higher based on Baseball America's list. Others have included Homer Bailey, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Billy Hamilton, and Hunter Greene. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is ranked as the Reds #1 pitching prospect by both Baseball America and MLB.com.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

- Tuesday, May 30

National Anthem Performer: Versailles Elementary's Tiger Tunes Choir

Honor Guard: Knights Templar of Ohio, West Central Division

- Wednesday, May 31

National Anthem Performer: Something Good

Spotlight on Dayton: Dayton Dance Conservatory

- Thursday, June 1

National Anthem Performer: Indian Riffle Elementary

Honor Guard: Monroe Police Department

Dragons Present: Hudson Essex Terraplant Club Car Show

- Friday, June 2

National Anthem Performer: Orchard Park Singers

Honor Guard: Anna Boy Scout Troop

Spotlight on Dayton: Owen Brockman

Retirement Village People

DJ Banana

- Saturday, June 3

National Anthem Performer: The Valley Horns

Honor Guard: Ohio 4H

Princess Jade

Dragons Present: Cool Critters Outreach

Dragons Present: Joyful Soles

Vintage Baseball Game

Team Zoom

- Sunday, June 4

National Anthem Performer: Centerville Community Chorus

Dragons Present: JDD Dance

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, May 30: The Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $10,000 once again! The raffle will run from Tuesday, May 30 with the winning ticket being drawn during the middle of the 7th inning at the Dragons game on Sunday, June 11.

Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between May 16 and May 21.

- $5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

- $10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

- $20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

- $40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Every Tuesday, when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday through Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Thursday, June 1: Dragons Friends and Family Games, presented by Wendy's, return to Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. The best deal in town provides a ticket for the Dragons game, Wendy's "Biggie Bag" meal voucher, and a Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Tickets are available at the Dragons Box Office or online at daytondragons.com/friends.

Sunday, June 4: Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream, kids can join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on a lap around the bases after the game. Kids who participate will receive a Greater's Ice Cream coupon. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

