Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio

Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview

April 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Friday, April 5 - Sunday, April 7, 2024

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

- Friday, April 5 at 7:10 PM*

- Saturday, April 6 at 1:05 PM

- Sunday, April 7 at 1:05 PM

All 132 Dragons games in 2024 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Friday's game will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for this weekend's series. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Friday: RHP Rhett Lowder

- Saturday: RHP Jared Lyons

- Sunday: RHP Javi Rivera

Team update:

On Friday night, the Dragons will begin their 24th season of play in the Midwest League.

The Reds' two most recent number one draft picks highlight the Dragons' projected opening night roster. In addition, a whopping five of the top ten Reds prospects (according to Baseball America's preseason rankings) are projected to be with Dayton. They include:

- RHP Rhett Lowder (#2 prospect)

- CF/2B Carlos Jorge (#6 prospect)

- 3B Sal Stewart (#7 prospect)

- INF Leo Balcazar (#8 prospect)

- 3B Cam Collier (#10 prospect)

In 2023, the Dragons recorded a winning record for the third straight year. Only three other Midwest League franchises were able to accomplish the same feat between the 2021-2023 seasons.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

- Friday, April 5

National Anthem Performer: Springboro Community Choir

Flyover from WPAFB

WPAFB Honor Guard

ASL Interpreter

Princess Jade

DJ Banana

Dragons Present: LYD Band

Retirement Village People

- Saturday, April 6

National Anthem Performer: Harman Elementary

Belmont High School NJROTC Honor Guard

Dragons Present: UD Dance Team

- Sunday, April 7

National Anthem Performer: Sound Check Show Choir

God Bless America by UC Avocalypse A Capella

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Friday, April 5: The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $2,500! One lucky fan will win big in the Dragons 50/50 raffle. Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between April 5 and April 7.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday game all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information visit https://www.milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Saturday, April 6: Wendy's Dave's Single Saturdays return for the 2024 season. If the Dragons hit five (5) singles, every fan in attendance on Saturday, April 6, will receive a coupon for a Dave's Single BOGO. The next Dave's Single Saturday is Saturday, May 5.

Dragons Friends and Family Games, presented by Wendy's, return to Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. The best deal in town provides a ticket for the Dragons game, a Wendy's "Biggie Bag" meal voucher, and an exclusive Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Tickets are available at the Dragons Box Office or online at daytondragons.com/friends.

Located behind the batter's eye in center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is back Saturday. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information visit https://www.milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

The Dragons will host this season's first post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream. Children 11 and under can round the bases and receive a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside Day Air Ballpark.

Sunday, April 7: The Great Clips Fun Zone returns Sunday. Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables behind the batter's eye near center field. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information and to check future dates, visit https://www.milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back on Sunday. Children 11 and under can participate and receive a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium.

