Dayton Dragons Sellout Streak Continues

The Dayton Dragons announced today that they have continued their sellout streak with the latest sellout on Sunday, June 11, 2023, continuing the Dragons record breaking sell-out streak. The Dragons will return home for their next homestand starting Tuesday, June 20 through Sunday, June 25.

Hundreds of stadium tickets and lawn tickets are available and can be purchased online or through the Dragons Box Office.

"We are certainly not completely out of the woods with our sellout streak and we need our community to continue to purchase tickets for Dragons games," said Dragons president, Robert Murphy. "The streak is a very important part of the Dayton community."

The Dragons continue to offer their two new group packages, in an effort to bring out large groups in July through September. These packages are affordable and thought out to make the process turnkey for group leaders. The "Home Run" package and "Grand Slam" package come with great benefits for everyone in the group and a special "thank you" care package for the group leader who pulls together their group including complimentary parking, passes to exclusive events, and passes to Kings Island.

Dragons Executive Vice President, Eric Deutsch, who oversees ticket sales and operations explained that ticket sales have increased considerably. "We still have the opportunity to work with people and companies on a pro-rated plan for the season, as well as our new group outings packages," commented Deutsch.

