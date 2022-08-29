Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for August 30-September 4

August 30 - September 4, 2022

Day Air Ballpark

In the Heart of the Water Street District

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, August 30 - Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, August 31 - Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, September 1 - Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, September 4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 1:05 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons App for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Tuesday: Chase Petty (RHP)

Wednesday: Javi Rivera (RHP)

Thursday: Christian Roa (RHP)

Friday: Thomas Farr (RHP)

Saturday: Sam Benschoter (RHP)

Sunday: Chase Petty (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

Mike Vander Woude, the voice of the Dragons from 2000-07, will join Saturday and Sunday's broadcast as color commentator. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play.

For Your Entertainment

Tuesday, August 30

National Anthem Performer: UD Trumpet Ensemble

Dance Group on the Plaza

$5 Lawn Tickets

10% Off Every Purchase in Team Store

$2 Fountain Soda

Wednesday, August 31

National Anthem Performer: Limelight Quartet

Home Run for Life

Retirement Village People

Dance Group on the Plaza

$5 Lawn Tickets

10% Off Every Purchase in Team Store

$2 Fountain Soda

Thursday, September 1

National Anthem Performer: Dayton Gay Men's Chorus

Community All Stars

$5 Lawn Tickets

10% Off Every Purchase in Team Store

$2 Fountain Soda

Friday, September 2

National Anthem Performer: Robert Rhodes

In-Game Award Ceremony for 5K Winners

Free Team Commemorative Posters

Kids Zone is Free

Saturday, September 3

National Anthem Performer: Spirit

Mini Dugout Dancers

Celebrate Dayton: Champaign County Special Olympics

Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, September 4

National Anthem Performer: Melissa Daniel

Noah Tune

Princess Jade

Team Zoom

Retirement Village People

$1 Hot Dogs

Freeze Pops for the Kids

Kids Run the Bases

Community All Stars

The Dayton Dragons and Flying Ace Express Car Wash have teamed up to honor five individuals and organizations who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. On September 1, we will honor EMERGE as our fifth Community All-Star of the season. EMERGE is an enrichment program within the Urban League of Southwest Ohio providing youth in downtown Dayton with resources that go beyond their education and into pathways that lead directly into their career dreams. By targeting vital areas in a young person's professional growth, they're able to foster a new outlook for the youth in their care.

Home Run for Life

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Dayton Dragons welcome Grant Woolley to Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday, August 31, recognizing him for his journey with Type 1 Diabetes and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Grant will take his Home Run for Life lap around the bases during the Dragons game. To read more about Grant's journey, visit www.daytondragons.com/hrfl.

Fireworks Night

The Dragons scheduled a season-long series of post-game fireworks shows at Day Air Ballpark, with the final one set for Saturday, September 3. All of the shows are presented by Associated Builders and Contractors. The fireworks show will begin after the conclusion of the Dragons game, beginning at 7:05 p.m.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons are coming off one of their best road trips in recent years. The two-week trip to Fort Wayne and Quad Cities concluded on Sunday, as the Dragons went 8-3 on the trip. Dayton will begin play on Tuesday night with a four-game winning streak.

Top Prospects Join Dragons: The Dragons have made 48 roster moves since the MLB all-star break on July 20, receiving the top three prospects currently on the roster. The new arrivals include the following players: Blue-chip prospect Noelvi Marte, who was acquired from the Mariners in the trade involving MLB all-star Luis Castillo. Marte is ranked as the Reds #2 prospect by both Baseball America and MLB.com (behind Elly De La Cruz); Starting pitcher Chase Petty, acquired in spring training from the Twins for MLB all-star Sonny Gray, was the Twins first round draft pick in 2021 (Reds #8 prospect by Baseball America and #9 by MLB.com); Outfielder Jay Allen, the 30th overall selection in the 2021 draft (Reds #12 by MLB.com; #16 by Baseball America). Additionally, Rece Hinds, Tyler Callihan, Austin Hendrick, Jose Torres, and Christian Roa are also ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects by MLB.com.

Jay Allen broke the Dragons club record on Saturday night at Quad Cities for most stolen bases in a game with five. Allen stole two more bases on Sunday and over his last two games, he has seven hits and seven steals.

