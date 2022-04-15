Dayton Dragons GameDay, Stats, and Game Notes for Friday

April 15, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, April 15, 2022 l Game # 7

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (3-3) at Lake County Captains (4-2)

RH Connor Phillips (1-0, 0.00) vs. RH Gavin Williams (0-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Game 1: Dayton 4, Lake County 2. Game 2: Lake County 12, Dayton 5. James Proctor allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings and Nick Quintana hit a home run to lead the Dragons in game one. In the second game, Alex McGarry, Garrett Wolforth, and Elly De La Cruz all hit home runs, but Lake County's Joe Naranjo hit two homers and drove in six to lead the Captains to a split.

Current Series: Lake County 2, Dayton 1. The Dragons and Captains will meet 24 times in 2022 (12 times in each city).

Dragons in the Standings (Midwest League East Division): Dayton is tied for third place, one game behind Lake County and West Michigan.

Dragons among the League Leaders: James Proctor is tied for third among qualified pitchers (minimum 5 IP) in opponent batting average (.063) and seventh in WHIP (0.60). Alex McGarry is tied for fifth in home runs (2).

Team/Player Notes

Dragons starting pitchers have allowed one run or less in four of the six games played. In those four games, the starters have combined for 18 innings and allowed one run (0.50 ERA). In the remaining two games, starters have combined for 6.1 innings and allowed 12 runs.

Elly De La Cruz has hit safely in all three games in the current series at Lake County with one home run.

The Dragons hit four home runs in the doubleheader Thursday and are now fourth among the 12 MWL teams in homers on the year with six. They are tied for fourth in stolen bases with seven.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, April 16 (DH) (12:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 18.00) and LH Andrew Abbott (0-0, 2.25)

at Lake County LH Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 0.00) and RH Tommy Mace (0-1, 27.00)

Tuesday, April 19 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Joe Boyle (0-0, 0.00)

Wednesday, April 20 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH James Proctor (1-0, 0.00)

Thursday, April 21 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 16.20)

