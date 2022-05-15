Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

May 15, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, May 15, 2022 l Game # 32

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (21-10) at Lansing Lugnuts (14-18)

RH James Proctor (1-2, 3.71) vs. RH Joey Estes (0-2, 4.74)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the last game of a six-game series. Season Series vs. Lansing: Lansing 3, Dayton 2.

Sizzling Start: The Dragons current winning percentage of .677 (21-10) ranks fourth in Minor League Baseball (120 teams). Aberdeen, the Orioles affiliate in the South Atlantic League, leads (21-7, .750).

Last Game: Saturday: Lansing 8, Dayton 7. The Lugnuts hit four home runs and overcame another big game by Alex McGarry (HR, 2B, 1B, 2 RBI). Dayton held a 4-1 lead in the middle of the fourth, their biggest lead in a loss this season. The Dragons stranded 10 runners, a season high. Rece Hinds added three hits for Dayton including a double and triple, while Allan Cerda had a two-run home run.

Current Series vs. Lansing: Lansing 3, Dayton 2. The Dragons have been outscored 27-22. They have averaged 4.4 runs per game in the series, batting .231 with eight home runs and a team ERA of 5.53. They have committed two errors.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, three and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes.

Dragons Among the League Leaders: Alex McGarry leads the league in slugging percentage (.804), OPS (1.168), and extra base hits (20) while ranking tied for first in home runs (11), third in RBI (28), and fifth in batting average (.326).

Team Notes

The Dragons began the season by going 3-3 over their first six games and they are 3-5 over their last eight games. In the middle, they went 15-2 over 17 games. They have not lost a series this season.

The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 17-0 is the best in the minor leagues.

The Dragons team ERA in their 21 wins is 2.17 (178 IP, 43 ER). Their team ERA in their nine losses is 7.78 (76.1 IP, 66 ER).

Player Notes

Alex McGarry leads the MWL and ranks second in Minor League Baseball in slugging pct. (863 qualified hitters). He also ranks second in the minors in Isolated Power (measuring extra base hits per at-bat).

McGarry has 20 extra base hits in 25 games, an average of .80 extra base hits per game. Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006).

McGarry has hit 11 home runs in 25 games and connected on his 10th on May 12. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a previous Dayton hitter had reached 10 home runs was May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007).

Runners in Scoring Position: Alex McGarry (.364, 11 RBI in 22 AB) leads the Dragons in batting with men in scoring position followed by Elly De La Cruz (.348, 10 RBI in 23 AB). Opponents are 0 for 13 against Joe Boyle with runners in scoring position.

Joe Boyle has made five starts covering 21.2 innings and has allowed only one run and only three hits.

Donovan Benoit over his last seven relief appearances: 7.2 IP, 0 R, 4 Sv. (2 H, 4 BB, 11 SO).

Manuel Cachutt has allowed just one run in 2022 covering 10.2 innings (five relief appearances).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, May 17 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Adrian Alcantara (2-1, 3.52) at Dayton RH Joe Boyle (1-0, 0.42)

Wednesday, May 18 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Charlie Neuweiler (2-3, 5.19) at Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 3.86)

Thursday, May 19 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Patrick Halligan (0-1, 9.00) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 6.08)

Friday, May 20 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Noah Murdock (0-0, 5.60) at Dayton RH Connor Phillips (2-2, 3.30)

Saturday, May 21 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities LH Tyson Guerrero at Dayton RH Christian Roa (0-0, 4.50) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, May 22 (1:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Adrian Alcantara at Dayton RH James Proctor TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.