Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

May 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 13, 2022 l Game # 30

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (20-9) at Lansing Lugnuts (13-17)

RH Connor Phillips (1-2, 4.13) vs. RH Osvaldo Berrios (1-2, 6.84)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series. Season Series vs. Lansing: Lansing 2, Dayton 1.

Sizzling Start: The Dragons current winning percentage of .690 (20-9) ranks third in Minor League Baseball (120 teams), trailing only Aberdeen, the Orioles affiliate in the South Atlantic League (21-7, .750) and Cedar Rapids, the Twins affiliate in the Midwest League (22-8, .733).

Last Game: Thursday: Lansing 7, Dayton 3. Tyler Soderstrom hit a walk-off grand slam home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Lugnuts their second straight win in the series. Alex McGarry hit a two-run home run and Elly De La Cruz had a solo homer for Dayton, who lost on consecutive dates for the first time in 2022.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, three and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes.

Dragons Among the League Leaders: Alex McGarry leads the league in home runs (10), slugging percentage (.780), and OPS (1.128); he is tied for first in extra base hits (17) and third in RBI (24) while ranking eighth in batting average (.305).

Team Notes

The Dragons began the season by going 3-3 over their first six games and they are 2-4 over their last six games. In the middle, they went 15-2 over 17 games. They have won all five series this season.

The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 16-0 is the best in the minor leagues.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry leads the MWL in slugging percentage (.780) by 153 points over the second ranked hitter. He is also first in OPS (1.128) and home runs (10). He is tied for first in extra base hits (17).

McGarry has hit 10 home runs in 23 games. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a previous Dayton hitter had reached 10 home runs was May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007).

Donovan Benoit over his last seven relief appearances: 7.2 IP, 0 R, 4 Sv. (2 H, 4 BB, 11 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, May 14 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (no record) at Lansing TBA

Sunday, May 15 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (1-2, 3.71) at Lansing RH Joey Estes (0-2, 4.74)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2022

Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.