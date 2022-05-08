Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

May 8, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, May 8, 2022 l Game # 26

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (12-13) at Dayton Dragons (18-7)

RH Tommy Mace (0-1, 6.23) vs. LH Andrew Abbott (3-0, 0.86)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the last game of a five-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Game 1: Lake County 2, Dayton 0. Game 2: Lake County 4, Dayton 3. Lake County swept the doubleheader after Dayton had swept the Captains on Wednesday. The Dragons never held a lead on the day and had scored just one run in the twin bill before Alex McGarry's two-run home run with two outs in the final inning of game two.

Current Series: Dragons 2, Lake County 2. The Dragons are averaging 4.0 runs per game in the series. They are batting .286 in the series with four home runs and a team ERA of 1.86. They have committed three errors.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, four and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes.

Dragons Among the League Leaders: Hitters: Alex McGarry leads the league in slugging percentage (.746); he is tied for first in home runs (8); tied for first in extra base hits (13); second in OPS (1.079); and tied for fifth in RBI (19). Pitchers: Andrew Abbott is tied for first in wins (3), second in ERA (0.86) and fifth in strikeouts (35); Connor Phillips is tied for second in strikeouts (38).

Team Notes

The Dragons have lost two straight games for the first time this season. They are 15-4 over their last 19 games.

The Dragons team ERA in their 18 wins is 2.21 (151 IP, 37 ER). Their team ERA in their seven losses is 7.96 (52 IP, 46 ER).

Over their last 10 games, Dayton pitchers have posted a team ERA of 1.43, allowing just 13 earned runs in 82 innings with four shutout wins.

Dayton leads the league in home runs with 28. They have hit four in the four games of this series.

The Dragons are 8-1 in one-run games and 11-2 in games decided by two runs or less.

Dayton has eight comeback wins compared to zero by their opponent (Dayton has not lost a game this season in which they led at any time during the game).

Dragons starting pitchers have allowed no runs in 11 of the 25 games and only one run in four others.

Player Notes

Andrew Abbott was named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April. Abbott has 35 strikeouts in 21 innings (15.00 per 9 IP leads the league). He has struck out 42.7 percent of opposing batters (35 of 82). Abbott's ERA of 0.86 is second in the league. He has allowed only two runs in 21 innings.

Alex McGarry leads the MWL in slugging percentage (.746). McGarry has eight home runs and 13 extra base hits in 19 games.

Mat Nelson has hit safely in four straight games, batting .417 (5 for 11) with two doubles and three walks.

J.V. Martinez is batting .467 (7 for 15) over his last five games.

Nick Quintana is batting .375 (6 for 16) over his last seven games with six walks and a home run. He has an OPS of 1.233.

Joe Boyle has made four starts covering 17 innings and has not allowed a run.

Donovan Benoit over his last six relief appearances: 6 IP, 0 R, 3 Sv. (2 H, 3 BB, 8 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, May 10 (11:05 a.m.): Dayton RH Joe Boyle (1-0, 0.00) at Lansing TBA

Wednesday, May 11 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (0-0, 1.17) at Lansing TBA

Thursday, May 12 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (1-2, 3.71) at Lansing TBA

Friday, May 13 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Connor Phillips (1-2, 4.13) at Lansing TBA

Saturday, May 14 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan at Lansing TBA

Sunday, May 15 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Andrew Abbott at Lansing TBA

Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2022

