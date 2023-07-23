Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes Pack for Sunday (1:10 PM Start)

Sunday, July 23, 2023lGame # 24 (90)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l1:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)lRadio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (12-11, 38-49) at Dayton Dragons (11-12, 44-45)

RH Stiven Cruz (4-5, 6.55) vs. RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.60)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 3, Wisconsin 0. Dayton pitchers Chase Petty, Jayvien Sandridge, and Myles Gayman combined on a four-hit shutout without allowing a walk as the Dragons notched their second straight win. Edwin Arroyo tied a club record with two triples, going 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Jack Rogers was 3 for 3 and scored a run, adding a double. Austin Callahan had a double and drove in two runs. Justice Thompson had an RBI single. The Dragons did not commit an error. The game was played in one hour, 57 minutes, the Dragons first sub-2:00 game since July 12, 2022.

Current Series (July 18-23 vs. Wisconsin): Dayton is 2-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .271 batting average; 4.8 runs/game; 5 home runs; 11 stolen bases; 5.80 ERA; 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, three games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

Player Notes

Austin Callahan over his last 23 games is batting .318 with 10 doubles, one triple, one home run, and 13 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .260. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Tyler Callihan over his last 18 games is batting .300 with one home run.

Austin Hendrick in the current series with Wisconsin is 5 for 18 (.278) with two home runs, a double, and 6 RBI.

Edwin Arroyo in his last eight games is hitting .333 (8 for 24). He had three hits including two triples last night.

Cade Hunter hit two home runs in his second game with the Dragons on Wednesday. In his three games with Dayton, he has gone 4 for 13 (.308) with two homers, a double, and four RBI.

Jose Acuña has a 2.97 ERA that ranks third in the MWL (former Dragon Julian Aguiar still ranks first).

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.74 in 41.1 innings (11 starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 5 G: 9.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 14 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, July 25 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 13.50) at Great Lakes

Wednesday, July 26 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Chris McElvain (0-1, 5.06) at Great Lakes

Thursday, July 27 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (6-1, 2.97) at Great Lakes

Friday, July 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-4, 3.79) at Great Lakes

Saturday, July 29 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.74) at Great Lakes

Sunday, July 30 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd at Great Lakes

