Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (11:05 AM Start at Lansing)

May 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 3, 2023lGame # 23

Jackson Fieldl Lansing, Mich. l11:05 a.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-13) at Lansing Lugnuts (11-9)

RH Hunter Parks (1-1, 3.07) vs. LH Brady Basso (no record)/RH Jack Perkins (2-0, 0.59)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: The Dragons and Lugnuts were postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday at 4:35 p.m. Sunday: Dayton 8, Lake County 1 (8 innings). Blake Dunn homered for the third straight game and drove in four runs to lead an 11-hit Dayton attack. Trey Faltine reached base all four times with two hits, two walks, and an RBI. Justice Thompson also had two hits and scored twice. Dragons pitchers Jose Acuna, Brooks Crawford (w), and Jayvien Sandridge combined to allow just four hits. The two relievers (Crawford, Sandridge combined to retire all 12 batters faced. The game was shortened by rain to eight innings.

Last Series (April 25-30): Lake County 4, Dayton 2. Dragons team stats in the series: .270 batting average; 7.7 runs/game; 9 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 4.91 ERA; 8 errors. The Dragons run total of 46 in the series was their highest total in any series since August 10-15, 2021 when they scored 50 in since games at Lansing. The Dragons had 24 extra base hits in the series with Lake County, their highest total for a series since May 10-15, 2022 at Lansing, when they had 28.

Team Notes

Over the last nine games (April 21-May 2), the Dragons have collected 88 hits, 65 runs, and 36 extra base hits including 14 home runs. Over that period they lead the league in team batting (.273), runs, home runs, and their OPS of .872 is 107 points higher than any other team. Over those nine games, the Dragons have raised their team batting average from .177 to .222 and moved from last in the league in runs per game to second.

The Dragons scored 46 runs in their last series vs. Lake County, their highest run total for a series since August 10-15, 2021 at Lansing.

The Dragons outscored Lake County by 12 runs in the six-game series, but lost four of six. All four losses were by one run in games in which the Dragons held the lead in the seventh inning or later. In the two Dayton wins, they outscored the Captains by a total of 16 runs.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn has been named Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of April 25-30. Dunn appeared in all six games during the week, going 11 for 20 (.550) with three home runs, 10 runs batted in, four stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.717.

Dunn will be a strong candidate for MWL Player of the Month for April. Dunn leads the MWL in OPS (1.240) and on-base percentage (.538); is second in runs (16); third in batting average (.386); second in slugging percentage (.702); tied for second in stolen bases (11); tied for second in home runs (5); and tied for second in RBI (18).

Dunn over his last 10 games is 16 for 33 (.485) with three home runs and six stolen bases.

Austin Callahan over his last 12 games is batting .395, going 17 for 43 with seven doubles, one home run, and 12 RBI.

Justice Thompson over his last three games is 5 for 11 with a home run and double.

Michael Trautwein over his last nine games is hitting .294 with two home runs.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, May 4 (4:35 pm DH): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (1-2, 9.00) and RH Javi Rivera (0-2, 4.11)

at Lansing RH Christian Fernandez (1-0, 1.35) and RH Mitch Myers (0-1, 3.60)

Friday, May 5 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.60) at Lansing RH Joelvis Del Rosario (0-1, 4.35)

Saturday, May 6 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 3.12) at Lansing RH Jacob Watters (0-2, 6.94)

Sunday, May 7 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.60) at Lansing RH Blake Beers (3-1, 3.71)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.