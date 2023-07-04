Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM Start)

July 4, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 4, 2023lGame # 10 (76)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (5-4, 50-24) at Dayton Dragons (6-3, 39-36)

LH Ronan Kopp (0-2, 1.91) vs. RH Hunter Parks (2-3, 3.80)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the first game of a six-game series.

Season Series: The Dragons are 2-4 vs. Great Lakes in 2023 (all games in Dayton).

Last Game: Sunday: West Michigan 5, Dayton 4. The Whitecaps erased a 4-0 deficit, tying the game in the seventh and taking the lead in the eighth. Jack Rogers hit the second pitch of the game for a home run and Austin Hendrick also homered for Dayton. Hendrick had three hits.

Last Series (June 28-July 2 at West Michigan): Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .235 batting average; 5.5 runs/game; 8 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 4.80 ERA; 4 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 6-3 in the second half. They opened the second half with four straight wins for the first time since 2002, when they started the second half by winning their first 11 games.

The Dragons went 15-11 in June, the same record they posted in May. They were 8-13 in April. They are 1-1 in July.

The Dragons are 22-13 over their last 35 games (since May 24), the fourth best record in the Midwest League during that time.

The Dragons team ERA for the season is 3.55 and ranks second in the league, trailing Great Lakes, who stands at 3.44. The Dragons club record for best ERA in a season is 3.39, set in 2011.

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.28, fourth in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are 32-23 since April 30.

Player Notes

The Dragons top hitters in June were Justice Thompson (.306, 3 HR), Edwin Arroyo (.299, 3 HR), Jack Rogers (.311, 8 doubles), and Austin Callahan (.281, 4 HR, team-leading 19 RBI).

The Dragons top pitchers in June were Owen Holt (3-0, 0.63 ERA), Jake Gozzo (0.79 ERA, 2 Sv, 1 W), Chase Petty (1.69 ERA in 16 innings, and Braxton Roxby (1.80 ERA, 2-0, 2 Sv).

Austin Callahan has a nine-game hitting streak, going 13 for 36 (.361) with six doubles, one home run, and nine RBI. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Justice Thompson in his last 24 games (since June 1) is hitting .300 with three home runs to raise his average from .214 to .249.

Jack Rogers in his last 21 games is batting .312 with one home run, seven doubles, and two triples to raise his batting average from .203 to .245.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (2.10) and is first in opponent batting average (.177). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May (22 IP, 1 ER).

Starting pitcher Jose Acuña has a 2.35 ERA that ranks second in the league behind Aguiar.

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.13 in 32 innings (eight starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Owen Holt over his last 8 G: 15.2 IP, 3 R, 1 R, 0.57 ERA (since May 28).

Braxton Roxby over his last 14 G: 2-0, 4 Sv, 20.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.31 ERA (since May 14)...Roxby over his last 5 G: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB (since June 15).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, July 5 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Jerming Rosario (3-2, 7.52) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.13)

Thursday, July 6 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Maddux Bruns (0-1, 2.93) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-4, 4.23)

Friday, July 7 (7:10 pm): Great Lakes RH Kendall Williams (0-1, 2.77) at Dayton RH Chris McElvain (0-0, 1.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, July 8 (7:10 pm): Great Lakes RH Hyun-il Choi (2-2, 2.25) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (3-1, 2.10) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 9 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Justin Wrobleski (4-3, 3.06) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (5-0, 2.35)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.