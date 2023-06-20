Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM Game)

June 20, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 20, 2023lGame # 64

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (29-33) at Dayton Dragons (32-31)

RH Aaron Davenport (0-5, 6.16) vs. RH Hunter Parks (2-3, 3.43)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Fort Wayne 2, Dayton 1. The TinCaps broke a 1-1 tie with one run in the bottom of the sixth inning and held off the Dragons comeback efforts, as the teams finished the six-game set with a split. Dragons starter Jose Acuña allowed just one run over five innings. Mat Nelson had two hits including a double to lead a six-hit Dayton attack. Tyler Callihan's RBI single in the top of the sixth accounted for the run.

In the Standings: With three games to play in the first half season, the Dragons are in third place (East Division), one-half game behind second place West Michigan. Great Lakes has clinched the East Division first half title.

Team Notes

The Dragons are batting .273 in June, best in the MWL. They also lead the league in OPS and Slugging Pct. in the month.

The Dragons are 15-8 over their last 23 games. They are 25-18 (.581) since April 30, tied for the third best record in the league during that window. The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.29, first in the Midwest League and third best in Minor League Baseball.

The Dragons have completed seven series since May 1 (all six-game sets), winning three, splitting three, and losing one.

The Dragons are 7-15 in one-run games; 25-16 in games decided by more than one run. However, the Dragons are 7-5 in their last 12 one-run games.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games. In those 17 games, Arroyo is batting .418 with three home runs, two triples, and six doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .256.

Justice Thompson over his last 22 games is batting .325 with three home runs, 10 extra base hits, and 16 RBI to raise his batting average from .198 to .258.

Tyler Callihan has hit safely in nine straight games, batting .361 with two doubles and a triple to raise his average from .196 to .223.

Austin Callahan went 8 for 21 (.381) with two home runs and three doubles in the series at Fort Wayne. On the year, he leads the MWL in doubles with 20 and is tied for first in extra base hits with 27.

Jack Rogers has hit safely in nine straight games, batting .286 during the hitting streak.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (2.19) and is first in opponent batting average (.173).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs. Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.50 in just 24 innings (six starts). Jose Acuña (2.45-second in the MWL behind Aguiar), Hunter Parks (3.43), and Thomas Farr (3.73) also have strong ERAs.

Several Dragons relievers have had several recent strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 8 G: 1-0, 4 Sv, 10.1 IP, 0 R, 13 SO...Javien Sandridge over his last 6 G: 9 IP, 1 R...Owen Holt over his last 5 G: 10.2 IP, 1 R...Vin Timpanelli over his last 4 G: 7 IP, 1 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, June 21 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Juan Zapata (0-1, 5.57) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.50)

Thursday, June 22 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Rodney Boone (2-3, 6.55) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-2, 6.48)

Friday, June 23 (7:10 pm): Lake County LH Steve Hajjar (0-1, 5.40) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-3, 3.73) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, June 24 (7:10 pm): Lake County RH Reid Johnston (5-3, 3.81) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (3-1, 2.19) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 25 (1:10 pm): Lake County RH Aaron Davenport at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (4-0, 2.45) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

