Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday

Thursday, May 20, 2021 l Game # 15

Four Winds Field l South Bend, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (9-5) at South Bend Cubs (5-8)

RH Spencer Stockton (2-0, 0.00) vs. RH Derek Casey (1-1, 4.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the third game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 1, South Bend 1. This is the only series in 2021 between the two clubs.

Last Game: Wednesday: South Bend 3, Dayton 0. Four Cubs pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout. South Bend scored two runs in the first inning and added one more in the eighth. The Dragons had runners in scoring position in the first, second, fourth, and fifth innings but went 0 for 6 in those plate appearances. Brian Rey had two hits including a double and Quincy McAfee also added two hits for Dayton.

Player Notes

Brian Rey leads the High-A Central League in all three Triple Crown categories. He leads in batting average by 98 points (.447), home runs (6), RBI (19) as well as slugging percentage by 277 points (.979), OPS (1.421), hits (21), extra base hits (12), and total bases (44).

Rey leads all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in extra base hits with 12. He is tied for second in the minors in RBI, trailing only former Dragon Jose Siri.

Rey has hit safely in all 12 games he has played in this season, batting .447.

Rey has been named the High-A Central League Batter of the Week for each of the first two weeks of the season.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 5.2 innings, surrendering just two hits and three walks. He has struck out 11 of 23 batters faced.

Ricky Salinas in his last two appearances: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 SO.

Spencer Stockton has not allowed a run in 9.1 innings, giving up three hits and one walk with six strikeouts (.103 avg. against).

Lyon Richardson ranks fourth in the league in ERA at 1.35. He is sixth in opponent batting avg. (.182).

Team Notes

The Dragons have a road record is 6-2. Their road losses have come by scores of 1-0 (6 innings) and 3-0 (last night).

The Dragons loss last night coupled with a Lake County win dropped the Dragons out of first place for the first time this season. Dayton held at least a share of first place after the first 13 games of the year.

HITTING: The Dragons rank second in the league in batting average (.237). They are third in runs, slugging percentage, home runs, total bases, and OPS. It is notable that throughout the league this season, the pitchers have been ahead of the hitters through the first 14 games. A majority of teams (7) are batting .218 or lower and no team is hitting higher than .244.

The Dragons have stolen 24 bases in 14 games, putting them on a pace for 205 in a 120 game season (the pace for a 140 game season would be 240. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in their last season (2019). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103.

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed only 81 base hits in 122 innings his season, allowing an opponent batting average of .187 (best in the league).

FIELDING: The Dragons committed have committed only nine errors in 14 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., May 21 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-0, 1.35) at South Bend RH Ryan Jensen (0-1, 6.43)

Sat., May 22 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.00) at South Bend RH Peyton Remy (1-1, 3.68)

Sun., May 23 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-2, 5.02) at South Bend RH Chris Kachmar (0-1, 5.40)

High-A Central League Stories from May 20, 2021

