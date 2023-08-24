Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM Start)

Dragons GameDay

Thursday, August 24, 2023lGame # 51 (117)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (21-29, 52-63) at Dayton Dragons (27-23, 60-56)

LH James Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Hunter Parks (3-5, 4.17)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 7, Lansing 5. Jack Rogers hit a two-run home run to break a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Dragons their second straight win in the series. Rogers was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and a walk in the game, scoring three runs. Ruben Ibarra drove in four runs with a three-run home run and an RBI double. Rogers and Ibarra combined to drive in all seven Dayton runs.

Current Series (August 22-27 vs. Lansing): Dayton is 2-0 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .238 batting average; 6.0 runs/game; 3 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 4.50 ERA; 2 errors.

Transactions: Second baseman Tyler Callihan has been promoted to Chattanooga. Outfielder Hector Rodriguez (Reds #17 prospect) has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona. Pitcher Rhett Lowder (Reds #2 prospect-first among players currently in the minor leagues) has been added to the Dragons Development List.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, two and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division with 16 games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 21 games is batting .359, collecting seven home runs, two triples, six doubles, 24 RBI, while slugging .756 with an OPS of 1.200. Rogers since July 28 is first among all full-season minor league players below the Triple-A level (90 teams) in both slugging percentage and OPS.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 33 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .313 with 18 RBI, 18 extra base hits, and 15 stolen bases with an OPS of .947. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 67 games and is batting .297 with seven home runs, 23 stolen bases, and an .885 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .256.

Ruben Ibarra has an eight-game hitting streak, batting .387 (12 for 31) with two home runs, three doubles, and 10 runs batted in.

Mat Nelson in August is batting .318 with six home runs and a 1.011 OPS.

Cade Hunter over his last five games is batting .333 (6 for 18) with a home run, double, and three RBI.

Braxton Roxby over his last 26 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 39 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 44 SO, .171 opponent's average.

Myles Gayman on the road trip appeared in three games, tossing 9.2 scoreless innings. He did not allow a walk and struck out six.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster includes four players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #3 prospect. Arroyo, age 19, is among the 10 youngest position players to have played in the MWL this season, and the youngest among players with at least 200 at-bats. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #7 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #8 prospect by MLB.com. Stewart is the second youngest position player to play in the MWL this season. Dragons second baseman Carlos Jorge is ranked as the Reds #10 prospect by MLB.com. Additionally, outfielder Hector Rodriguez is ranked as the Reds #17 prospect by MLB.com while Austin Hendrick is ranked #29.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 25 (7:10 pm): Lansing RH Gunnar Hoglund (1-5, 7.48 at Stockton) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-3, 3.57) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, August 26 (7:10 pm): Lansing RH Jake Garland (3-8, 7.20) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 2.09) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 27 (1:10 pm): Lansing RH Mitch Myers (1-5, 5.38) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-6, 5.16) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

