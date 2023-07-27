Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes)

July 27, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, July 27, 2023lGame # 27 (93)

Dow Diamondl Midland, Mich. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (14-12, 47-45) at Great Lakes Loons (14-12, 59-32)

RH Jose Acuña (6-1, 2.97) vs. LH Maddux Bruns (0-2, 3.71)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 10, Great Lakes 5. The Dragons scored eight runs in the seventh inning, matching their season high for most runs in a single frame. Ruben Ibarra homered for the second straight night while Edwin Arroyo and Cade Hunter each had two hits and two RBI. The Dayton bullpen was outstanding as Brooks Crawford, Zach Maxwell, and Myles Gayman combined for 6.2 innings, allowing just one run.

Current Series (July 25-30 at Great Lakes): Dayton is 2-0 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .197 batting average; 6.5 runs/game; 2 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 3.50 ERA; 1 error.

Season Series with Great Lakes: Dayton is 6-8, winning the last four after losing eight of the first 10 against the Loons.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won five straight games after losing the previous four. The five wins (with final score): Friday (6-2): Held Wisconsin to four hits after Rattlers had averaged 16 in previous three games; Saturday (3-0): Four-hit shutout; Sunday (6-5): Trailed 5-4 with two outs, bases empty in ninth before Hayden Jones homered to tie, Edwin Arroyo delivered walk-off RBI single; Tuesday (3-2): Trailed 2-0 with bases empty in ninth before Ruben Ibarra delivered three-run homer for lead; Wednesday (10-5): Eight-run seventh inning.

The Dragons won back-to-back games Sunday and Tuesday despite trailing with two outs and the bases empty in the ninth inning. The Dragons hit home runs to tie or take the lead in the ninth in Sunday's 6-5 win over Wisconsin and Tuesday's 3-2 win at Great Lakes.

While records on ninth inning comebacks only go back to 2008, there is no record of the Dragons ever, while trailing, hitting a ninth inning home run to take the lead on the road, and then holding on to win, prior to Tuesday night.

The last time the Dragons took the lead at home on a home run while trailing in the ninth inning (or in extra innings) was May 20, 2022 when Justice Thompson hit a walk-off three-run home run to defeat Quad Cities in the bottom of the eighth of a seven-inning game.

The Dragons are tied for second place, one and one-half games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo in his last 11 games is hitting .368 (14 for 38) with seven walks and six stolen bases. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 45 games and is batting .302 with four home runs, 14 stolen bases, and an .860 OPS.

Austin Callahan over his last 25 games is batting .316 with 11 doubles, one triple, one home run, and 15 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .261. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Jose Acuña has a 2.97 ERA that would rank second in the MWL, just three points off the lead, but he is four innings short of the minimum to qualify.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 5 G: 9.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 14 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, July 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-4, 3.79) at Great Lakes RH Hyun-II Choi (2-2, 2.03)

Saturday, July 29 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.74) at Great Lakes LH Jason Wrobleski (4-4, 3.22)

Sunday, July 30 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.54) at Great Lakes RH Kendall Williams (1-1, 1.69)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.