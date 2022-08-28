Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:00 PM EDT at Quad Cities)

Sunday, August 28, 2022 l Game # 117 (51)

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa

2:00 p.m. (EDT) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (19-31, 58-58) at Quad Cities River Bandits (22-31, 48-71)

RH Sam Benschoter (0-1, 3.60) vs. RH Chandler Champlain (1-1, 7.40)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the last game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 7, Quad Cities 4.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 9, Quad Cities 7. Jay Allen collected four hits and broke a club record with five stolen bases to lead the Dragons. Steven Leyton's three-run double highlighted a five-run fifth inning. Reliever Donovan Benoit notched his 10th save by retiring all four batters he faced.

Current Series at Quad Cities: Dragons 3, Quad Cities 2. The Dragons have averaged 5.4 runs/game, batting .258 with 3 HR, a 5.32 ERA, and five errors.

Road Trip: The Dragons are 7-3 on the 11-game trip (one rain-out). They are averaging 5.2 runs/game, batting .244 with 10 HR, a 3.99 ERA, and eight errors.

Streaks: The Dragons have won seven of their last nine games (all road games). They are 22-43 since starting the year 36-15.

Team and Player Notes:

Dayton has hit 136 home runs, second highest total in franchise history. The club record is 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season. The Dragons are on a pace to hit 151 on the year (129-game season).

The Dragons have had five players hit at least 10 home runs this season (Elly De La Cruz, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Austin Hendrick), matching the most with 10+ in a season in franchise history. In 2001 and 2004, the Dragons also had five with 10+ home runs. Garrett Wolforth, with nine home runs, could give the Dragons six with 10+ for the first time in Dragons history.

Jose Torres over his last 20 games is batting .312 (24 for 77) with three home runs and four doubles.

Steven Leyton over his last 10 games is batting .361 (13 for 36) with two home runs and six doubles.

Mat Nelson over his last nine games is batting .333 (12 for 36) with a home run and two doubles. Nelson leads the team in batting average on the road trip at .344, followed by Leyton at .308.

Ashton Creal has hit safely in four straight games, batting .385 (5 for 13) with one double and three RBI.

Chase Petty over his last three starts: 13.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 20 SO, 0.66 ERA, .146 opponent's batting average.

Donovan Benoit over his last seven appearances has thrown 10.2 scoreless innings (opponents are 4 for 35 with 17 SO and 1 BB).

Jake Gozzo over his last four appearances has not allowed a run in 6.1 IP (1 H, 3 BB, 7 SO).

Braxton Roxby over his last three appearances has not allowed a run in 4.2 IP (1 H, 1 BB, 8 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, August 30 (7:05 p.m.): Cedar Rapids RH Orlando Rodriguez (3-1, 3.26) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-2, 4.15)

Wednesday, August 31 (7:05 p.m.): Cedar Rapids RH Luis Rijo (0-3, 7.80) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (1-0, 4.38)

