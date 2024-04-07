Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM Start)

Sunday, April 7, 2024 l Game # 3

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (1-1) at Dayton Dragons (1-1)

RH Jacob Watters vs. RH Javi Rivera

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the last game of a three-game series and game three of a 132-game season.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 8, Lansing 5. Cade Hunter hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the fourth inning and the Dragons evened the season-opening series at one win apiece. Cam Collier got the scoring started with a long three-run home run in the first before Lansing battled back to tie the game. Jay Allen II had two hits and two RBI for Dayton.

Dayton game data: Hardest hit ball: 106.7 mph-Leo Balcazar (single). Fastest pitch: 100.7 mph-Luis Mey.

Home Run Data: Collier: 105.5 mph, 404'. Hunter: 105.1 mph, 412'.

Current Series (April 5-7 vs. Lansing): Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .183 batting average (11 for 60); 4.0 runs/game (8 R, 2 G); 2 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 3.00 ERA (18 IP, 6 ER); 1 error.

First Round Fever: The Dragons roster includes the last two Reds first round draft picks in starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (Reds #1 pick in 2023) and third baseman Cam Collier (Reds #1 pick in 2022). Lowder was the seventh overall selection in '23 out of Wake Forest, and Collier was the 18th overall pick in '22 out of Chipola College. This marks just the third time in Dragons history that a Dayton opening night roster featured the last two Reds number one draft picks. Previous occasions were 2014 (outfielder Phillip Ervin and starting pitcher Nick Travieso) and the inaugural Dragons roster of 2000 (starting pitcher Ty Howington and outfielder Austin Kearns).

The Dragons roster includes six players selected by the Reds in the first three rounds of the draft including Lowder and Collier; Jay Allen II (Supplemental 1st round, 2021); Sal Stewart (Supplemental 1st round, 2022); Logan Tanner (2nd round, 2022); and Bryce Hubbart (3rd round, 2022). Additionally, Ruben Ibarra (4th round, 2021) and Cade Hunter (5th round, 2022) were taken within the first five rounds. Pitcher T.J. Sikkema was a supplement first round pick by the Yankees in 2019.

Prospecting in Dayton: Five players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America are on the Dragons 30-man roster. They are starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (Reds #2 prospect); center fielder/second baseman Carlos Jorge (Reds #6 prospect); third baseman Sal Stewart (Reds #7 prospect), middle infielder Leo Balcazar (Reds #8 prospect); and third baseman Cam Collier (Reds #10 prospect). Note that the MLB Pipeline rankings produced by MLB.com have Lowder at #2, Stewart at #6, Collier at #7, Jorge at #8, and Balcazar at #19. Additionally, shortstop Victor Acosta is ranked #19 by Baseball America, and outfielder Hector Rodriguez is ranked #20, giving the Dragons seven players ranked among the Reds top-20 by Baseball America. Outfielder Ethan O'Donnell and Jay Allen II do not appear on the Baseball America Reds top-30 list, but they are both on the MLB Pipeline top-30 list, with O'Donnell at #23 and Allen at #25, giving the Dragons nine players within the top-25 on the MLB Pipeline list.

MLB Rehab with Dragons: Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Ian Gibaut began an injury rehab assignment with the Dragons Friday night and is expected to pitch today. Gibaut became the 43rd MLB player to play for the Dragons on a rehab assignment. The list is highlighted by Joey Votto (3 times), Brandon Phillips, and Aroldis Chapman.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, April 9 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona at Cedar Rapids TBA

Wednesday, April 10 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon at Cedar Rapids TBA

Thursday, April 11 (7:35 pm): Dayton LH Kevin Abel at Cedar Rapids TBA

Dragons "On the Air"

You can follow the Dragons through various broadcast outlets in 2024. Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

