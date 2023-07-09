Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM Start)

Sunday, July 9, 2023lGame # 15 (81)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (9-5, 54-25) at Dayton Dragons (7-7, 40-40)

LH Ronan Kopp (0-2, 2.18)/LH Justin Wrobleski (4-3, 3.06) vs. RH Jose Acuña (5-0, 2.35)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 2, Great Lakes 1. Edwin Arroyo hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and Dragons pitchers Julian Aguiar, Eddy Demurias, and John Murphy combined to allow just four hits. The Dragons broke a five-game losing streak with the win. Aguiar, the starter, worked six strong innings, allowing just three hits and an unearned run with no walks and seventh strikeouts. Dragons pitchers did not issue a walk in the game while striking out nine.

Current Series (July 4-9 vs. Great Lakes): Dayton is 1-4 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .162 batting average; 3.3 runs/game; 1 home run; 3 stolen bases; 3.92 ERA; 1 error.

Team Notes

The Dragons snapped a five-game losing streak last night, their longest of the season. The five losses have come by a total of eight runs and the last two went to extra innings.

The Dragons have held a lead in five of their seven losses in the second half. The two in which they did not hold a lead both went to extra innings.

The Dragons are in third place, three games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

The Dragons went 15-11 in June, the same record they posted in May. They were 8-13 in April. They are 21-5 in July.

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.27, best in the Midwest League and fourth in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are 33-27 since April 30.

Player Notes

Austin Callahan over his last 14 games is batting .333 with seven doubles, one home run, and 10 RBI. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Jack Rogers in his last 26 games is batting .297 with one home run, seven doubles, and two triples to raise his batting average from .203 to .243.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (1.92) and is first in opponent batting average (.174). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May (22 IP, 1 ER).

Jose Acuña has a 2.35 ERA that would rank second in the MWL behind Aguiar, but Acuña is 2.1 innings short of the minimum to qualify.

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.53 in 35.1 innings (nine starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Owen Holt over his last 9 G: 16.2 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 0.54 ERA (since May 28).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Midwest League break for MLB All-Star Game, July 10-13

