Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Great Lakes)

July 30, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, July 30, 2023lGame # 30 (96)

Dow Diamondl Midland, Mich. l1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (16-13, 49-46) at Great Lakes Loons (15-14, 60-34)

RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.54) vs. RH Kendall Williams (1-1, 1.69)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 5, Great Lakes 2. Edwin Arroyo collected three hits including a two-run home run, Justice Thompson drove in the tie-breaking run in the eighth inning, and Jack Rogers added two triples and two runs batted in for the Dragons. Relievers Myles Gayman and Brooks Crawford combined to work six innings, allowing just one run on two hits.

Current Series (July 25-30 at Great Lakes): Dayton is 4-1 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .223 batting average; 5.6 runs/game; 7 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 3.68 ERA; 2 errors.

Season Series with Great Lakes: Dayton is 8-9, winning six of the last seven after losing eight of the first 10 against the Loons.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won seven of their last eight games. With a win Sunday, they would match their peak position by going four games over .500 for the half and full season (they were 4-0 in the second half and 37-33 on the year on June 28 and 6-2/39-35 on July 1) .

The Dragons are in second place, one game behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo in his last 14 games is hitting .360 with 10 walks and nine stolen bases. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 48 games and is batting .304 with five home runs, 17 stolen bases, and an .880 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .249.

Austin Callahan in the second half (28 games) is batting .303 with 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 19 RBI (.852 OPS) to raise his average from .238 to .259. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

The Dragons top hitters in the month of July have been Edwin Arroyo (.288, 2 HR, 12 RBI, .859 OPS, 10 SB) and Austin Callahan (.280, 2 HR, 12 RBI, .792 OPS). Austin Hendrick leads the team in home runs in July with four but has batted just .176. Jack Rogers leads in RBI with 15 while batting .230 with three home runs.

Braxton Roxby over his last 21 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.72 ERA, 4 saves, 31.1 IP, 17 H, 12 BB, 34 SO, .156 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 6 G: 12.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 18 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, August 1 (7:05 pm): Beloit RH Jared Poland (3-5, 4.91) at Dayton RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 7.88)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.