Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:10 PM Game)

Saturday, June 24, 2023lGame # 2 (68)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (0-1, 31-35) at Dayton Dragons (1-0, 34-33)

RH Reid Johnston (5-3, 3.81) vs. RH Julian Aguiar (3-1, 2.19)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fifth game of a six-game series. This is the second game of the second half season in the Midwest League split-season format.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 3, Lake County 1. Four Dayton pitchers combined to allow just five hits and the Dragons scored three runs in the seventh inning to erase a 1-0 deficit. Austin Callahan's RBI double tied the game, and Justice Thompson's RBI triple gave the Dragons the lead. Dragons relievers Myles Gayman, Braxton Roxby, and Vin Timpanelli combined for five shutout innings, allowing just two base runners.

Team Notes

The Dragons finished the first half with a .500 record for the fourth time in franchise history (2003, 2006, 2011). In 2011, they followed their 35-35 first half record by going 48-22 in the second half, their all-time best half. That team featured Billy Hamilton, Tucker Barnhart, and Donald Lutz.

The Dragons are 17-10 over their last 27 games. They are 27-20 (.574) since April 30. The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.19, first in the Midwest League and second best in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers went 0 for 3 with a walk last night as his 12-game hitting streak came to an end. Rogers is batting .340 with four doubles and a triple over his last 13 games to raise his batting average from .203 to .243.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 20 games is batting .367 with three home runs, two triples, and six doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .247.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (2.19) and is first in opponent batting average (.173). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41.

Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.29 in just 28 innings (seven starts).

Jose Acuña has a 2.45 ERA, which would rank second in the league, but Acuña is 2.1 innings short of qualifying for the ERA rankings.

Several Dragons relievers have had several recent strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 9 G: 2-0, 4 Sv, 12.1 IP, 0 R, 15 SO...Javien Sandridge over his last 6 G: 9 IP, 1 R...Owen Holt over his last 6 G: 11.2 IP, 1 R...Myles Gayman over his last 10 G: 4-0, 21.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.27 ERA...Vin Timpanelli over his last 6 G: 10 IP, 3 R, 1 ER...Braxton Roxby over his last 9 G: 1-0, 3 Sv, 13.2 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 1.32 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, June 25 (1:10 pm): Lake County RH Aaron Davenport (0-5, 6.28) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (4-0, 2.45) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Tuesday, June 27 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-3, 3.32) at West Michigan TBA

Wednesday, June 28 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.29) at West Michigan TBA

