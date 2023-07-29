Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes)

Saturday, July 29, 2023lGame # 29 (95)

Dow Diamondl Midland, Mich. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (15-13, 48-46) at Great Lakes Loons (15-13, 60-33)

RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.74) vs. LH Jason Wrobleski (4-4, 3.22)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Great Lakes 7, Dayton 6. In arguably the most unusual game of the season, Great Lakes worked out of a ninth inning bases-loaded jam to hold off a Dragons comeback effort and snap Dayton's six-game winning streak. Dayton starting pitcher Hunter Parks was ejected after throwing one pitch, hitting Great Lakes lead-off man Taylor Young, also leading to the ejection of Dragons manager Bryan LaHair, and forcing the Dragons to essentially rely on their bullpen for the complete game (Great Lakes later had a player ejected as well). Still, the Dragons led 5-2 in the fourth after a three-run home run by Jack Rogers, but Great Lakes scored five in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-5 lead. The Dragons scored one in the ninth and had the bases loaded with one out but could not deliver the big hit. Dragons outfielder Jay Allen II left the game in the fifth after an apparent medical issue that lasted several minutes. He eventually was able to walk off the field with assistance from two teammates.

Current Series (July 25-30 at Great Lakes): Dayton is 3-1 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .220 batting average; 5.8 runs/game; 6 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 4.11 ERA; 2 errors.

Season Series with Great Lakes: Dayton is 7-9, winning five of the last six after losing eight of the first 10 against the Loons.

Team Notes

The Dragons had a six-game winning streak snapped last night. During the winning streak, Dragons pitchers allowed just 25 hits, an average of 4.2 per game.

The Dragons are tied for second place, two games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo in his last 13 games is hitting .326 with nine walks and eight stolen bases. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 47 games and is batting .294 with four home runs, 16 stolen bases, and an .840 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .243.

Austin Callahan in the second half (27 games) is batting .317 with 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 19 RBI (.892 OPS) to raise his average from .238 to .263. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

The Dragons top hitter in the month of July has been Austin Callahan (.299, 2 HR, 12 RBI, .841 OPS). Austin Hendrick leads the team in home runs in July with four but has batted just .176. Jack Rogers leads in RBI with 13 while batting .207 with three home runs. Edwin Arroyo leads in stolen bases with nine while batting .263

Braxton Roxby over his last 21 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.72 ERA, 4 saves, 31.1 IP, 17 H, 12 BB, 34 SO, .156 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 6 G: 12.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 18 SO.

Jose Acuña has a 2.97 ERA that ranks third in the MWL. He is tied for first in wins (7) and first in opponent's average (.187).

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.74 in 41.1 innings (11 starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, July 30 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.54) at Great Lakes RH Kendall Williams (1-1, 1.69)

