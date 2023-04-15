Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (1:05 PM Start)

Saturday, April 15, 2023lGame # 8

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l1:05 p.m.

Television: Dayton's CWl Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (3-4) at Dayton Dragons (2-5)

LH Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.50) vs. RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Great Lakes 1, Dayton 0. Four Great Lakes pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout. The Dragons only hit came on a two-out single in the eighth inning by Hayden Jones. The Dragons did not have a runner advance past first base. Three Dayton pitchers combined to allow just two hits. Starter Thomas Farr suffered the loss, working five innings and allowing one run on two hits.

Current Series: Great Lakes 3, Dayton 1. Dragons team stats in the series: .129 batting average; 4.3 runs/game; 3 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 6.50 ERA; 3 errors.

Team Notes

Injuries have become a major issue for the Dragons as their top three prospects are now sidelined. Edwin Arroyo, the Reds #3 prospect, and Jay Allen II, the Reds #13 prospect, suffered injuries on Saturday at Lake County and are both on the injured list. Starting pitcher Chase Petty, the top-rated pitching prospect in the entire Reds organization, was expected to anchor the Dragons starting rotation but remains in Arizona after he got a late start to spring training due to an arm injury.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, April 16 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes Yon Castro (0-0, 7.71) at Dayton RH Jose Acuna (1-0, 0.00)

Tuesday, April 18 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks 0-1, 7.71) at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (0-0, 2.45)

Wednesday, April 19 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (1-1, 6.43) at West Michigan LH Carlos Pena (0-0, 0.00)

Thursday, April 20 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-1, 10.38) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero (0-0, 5.63)

Friday, April 21 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 1.80) at West Michigan RH Garrett Burhenn (0-0, 9.00)

Upcoming College Game: The University of Dayton will host Wright State at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. For tickets, go to daytondragons.com.

