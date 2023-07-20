Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for July 20 (7:05 PM Start)

Thursday, July 20, 2023lGame # 21 (87)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (11-9, 37-47) at Dayton Dragons (9-11, 42-44)

RH Alexander Cornielle (0-1, 5.23) vs. RH Jose Acuña (6-0, 2.44)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Wisconsin 8, Dayton 5. Cade Hunter hit two home runs and drove in four runs in just his second game with the Dragons, but Wisconsin collected 16 hits and held off a Dragons comeback bid after initially building an 8-0 lead. Austin Hendrick also had a home run for the Dragons, while Mat Nelson was 3 for 3 with a walk.

Current Series (July 18-23 vs. Wisconsin): Dayton is 0-2 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .299 batting average; 6.5 runs/game; 3 home runs; 8 stolen bases; 8.50 ERA; 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are tied for third place, four games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

The Dragons have scored 13 runs over their last two games, their most in back-to-back games since June 15-16, when they scored 19. They have 20 hits over their last two games, also the most they have had in back-to-back games since June 15-16 when they had 30.

Player Notes

Austin Callahan over his last 20 games is batting .325 with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, and 11 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .260. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Edwin Arroyo over his last eight games is batting .348 with one home run and nine walks.

Jose Acuña has a 2.44 ERA that would rank second in the MWL behind former Dragon Julian Aguiar (promoted to Chattanooga Friday), but Acuña is slightly below the minimum number of innings required to qualify.

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.93 in 37.1 innings (10 starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 4 G: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 10 SO.

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who is currently ranked as the Reds #2 prospect by MLB.com. Arroyo, age 19, is the youngest position player in the MWL among players with at least 100 AB. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #6 prospect by MLB.com. Petty, age 20, is the third youngest pitcher in the MWL with at least 20 innings. Other Dragons players currently ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects by MLB.com include outfielder Jay Allen II (#9 prospect), outfielder Austin Hendrick (#18 prospect), and second baseman Tyler Callihan (#27 prospect).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, July 21 (7:10 pm): Wisconsin RH Tyler Woessner (5-4, 3.55) at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-4, 3.93) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, July 22 (7:10 pm): Wisconsin RH Brandon Woodruff (MLB Rehab) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.93) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 23 (1:10 pm): Wisconsin RH Edwin Jimenez (2-2, 5.04) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.60) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

