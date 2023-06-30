Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday Doubleheader at West Michigan (5:35 PM Start)

Friday, June 30, 2023lGames # 6-7 (72-73)

LMCU Ballparkl Grand Rapids, Mich. l5:35 p.m. (DH)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (4-1, 37-34) at West Michigan Whitecaps (3-2, 35-35)

RH Thomas Farr (1-4, 4.04)/RH Chris McElvain (0-0, 2.25) vs. LH Carlos Pena (1-5, 3.28)/RH Angel Reyes (1-2, 5.12)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in a make-up doubleheader after Tuesday's postponement due to air quality concerns. These are the third and fourth games of a six-game series.

This is the third doubleheader of 2023 for the Dragons. They have one split and one DH loss (overall record: 1-3).

Last Game: Thursday: West Michigan 4, Dayton 2. The Whitecaps broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the sixth inning and held on to win. Justice Thompson and Austin Hendrick each had a solo home run for Dayton. Austin Callahan had two hits including a double.

Season Series: The Dragons are 8-6 vs. West Michigan in 2023 (4-4 at West Michigan).

Team Notes

The Dragons are 4-1 in the second half. They opened the second half with four straight wins for the first time since 2002, when they started the second half by winning their first 11 games.

The Dragons are 20-11 over their last 31 games, the fifth best record in the High-A classification (30 teams) during that time.

The Dragons team ERA for the season is 3.48 and ranks second in the league, trailing Great Lakes, who stands at 3.39. The Dragons club record for best ERA in a season is 3.39, set in 2011.

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.15, second in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are 30-21 since April 30.

Player Notes

Austin Callahan has a five-game hitting streak, going 8 for 19 (.421) with five doubles and a home run. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 24 games is batting .340 with three home runs, two triples, and seven doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .244.

Jack Rogers is batting .328 with six doubles and two triples over his last 17 games to raise his batting average from .203 to .247.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (1.97) and is first in opponent batting average (.170). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May (22 IP, 1 ER).

Starting pitcher Jose Acuña has a 2.40 ERA. He would rank second in the league behind Aguiar but is one inning short of qualifying.

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.13 in 32 innings (eight starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Jake Gozzo over his last 11 G: 2-0, 4 Sv, 15.1 IP, 1 R, 0.59 ERA (since May 24).

Owen Holt over his last 7 G: 13.2 IP, 1 R, 0.66 ERA (since May 28).

Myles Gayman over his last 10 G: 4-0, 21.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.27 ERA (since May 16).

Braxton Roxby over his last 13 G: 2-0, 3 Sv, 19.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.37 ERA (since May 14)...over his last 4 G: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB (since June 15).

Vin Timpanelli over his last 7 G: 11 IP, 3 R, 1 ER, 0.82 ERA (since June 8).

Javien Sandridge over his last 7 G: 11 IP, 2 R, 1.64 ERA (since May 28).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (4-1, 1.97) at West Michigan RH Garrett Burhenn (4-3, 3.00)

Sunday, July 2 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (5-0, 2.40) at West Michigan RH Troy Melton (1-0, 0.92)

