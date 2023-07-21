Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:10 PM Start)

July 21, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 21, 2023lGame # 22 (88)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)lRadio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (12-9, 38-47) at Dayton Dragons (9-12, 42-45)

RH Tyler Woessner (5-4, 3.55) vs. RH Hunter Parks (2-4, 3.93)

Today's complete Game Notes and Stats packets are attached. For starting lineups, roster, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Wisconsin 11, Dayton 2. In a game that was called with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning after a 33-minute rain delay, the Timber Rattlers took advantage of a six-run fourth inning on the way to their third straight win in the series. Wisconsin collected 14 hits, giving them 48 hits and 28 runs in the three games in the series. Austin Callahan had two hits for Dayton. The loss was the fourth straight for the Dragons.

Current Series (July 18-23 vs. Wisconsin): Dayton is 0-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .263 batting average; 5.0 runs/game; 3 home runs; 8 stolen bases; 9.00 ERA; 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are tied for fourth place, four games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

Player Notes

Austin Callahan over his last 21 games is batting .333 with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, and 11 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .263. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Tyler Callihan over his last 16 games is batting .315 with one home run.

Austin Hendrick in the current series with Wisconsin is 4 for 10 with a home run and double.

Jose Acuña has a 2.97 ERA that ranks third in the MWL (former Dragon Julian Aguiar still ranks first).

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.93 in 37.1 innings (10 starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 4 G: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 10 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 22 (7:10 pm): Wisconsin RH Brandon Woodruff (MLB Rehab) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.93) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 23 (1:10 pm): Wisconsin RH Edwin Jimenez (2-2, 5.04) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.60) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.