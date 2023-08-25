Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:10 PM Game)

Friday, August 25, 2023lGame # 52 (118)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l7:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (22-29, 53-63) at Dayton Dragons (27-24, 60-57)

RH Jake Garland (3-8, 7.20)vs. RH Jose Acuña (7-3, 3.57)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Lansing 3, Dayton 2. Lansing captured their first win in the series, taking a 3-1 lead to the bottom of the ninth inning and holding off a Dayton comeback effort. The Dragons scored one in the ninth and had the tying run at second with one out but come not get the big hit. Justice Thompson led the Dayton offense with two hits including a double.

Current Series (August 22-27 vs. Lansing): Dayton is 2-1 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .227 batting average; 4.7 runs/game; 3 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 3.67 ERA; 4 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in fourth place, two and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division with 15 games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 22 games is batting .354, collecting seven home runs, two triples, six doubles, 24 RBI, while slugging .732 with an OPS of 1.168. Rogers since July 28 is first among all full-season minor league players below the Triple-A level (90 teams) in OPS.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 34 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .303 with 20 RBI, 18 extra base hits, and 15 stolen bases with an OPS of .917. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 68 games and is batting .293 with seven home runs, 23 stolen bases, and an .871 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .253.

Ruben Ibarra over his last nine games is batting .353 (12 for 34) with two home runs, three doubles, and 10 runs batted in.

Mat Nelson in August is batting .314 with six home runs and a .982 OPS.

Cade Hunter over his last six games is batting .333 (7 for 21) with a home run, double, and three RBI.

Braxton Roxby over his last 26 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 39 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 44 SO, .171 opponent's average.

Myles Gayman over his last four games: 12.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster includes four players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #3 prospect. Arroyo, age 19, is among the 10 youngest position players to have played in the MWL this season, and the youngest among players with at least 200 at-bats. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #7 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #8 prospect by MLB.com. Stewart is the second youngest position player to play in the MWL this season. Dragons second baseman Carlos Jorge is ranked as the Reds #10 prospect by MLB.com. Additionally, outfielder Hector Rodriguez is ranked as the Reds #17 prospect by MLB.com while Austin Hendrick is ranked #29.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 26 (7:10 pm): Lansing RH Gunnar Hoglund (1-5, 7.48 at Stockton) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 2.09) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 27 (1:10 pm): Lansing RH Mitch Myers (1-5, 5.38) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-6, 5.16) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

