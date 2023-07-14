Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:00 PM at Lake County)

July 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 14, 2023lGame # 16 (82)

Classic Ballparkl Eastlake, Ohio l7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-7, 41-40) at Lake County Captains (5-10, 36-44)

RH Hunter Parks (2-3, 3.44) vs. LH Steve Hajjar (0-1, 2.95)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians). This is the first game of a three-game series.

Season Series: The Dragons are 7-8 vs. Lake County in 2023 (1-2 in Eastlake).

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 8, Great Lakes 3. Mat Nelson hit a home run and drove in five runs to lead the Dragons to a win in the series finale with the Loons. Starting pitcher Jose Acuña improved to 6-0 with the win, allowing two runs in five innings. Ruben Ibarra added two hits and 2 RBI.

Last Series (July 4-9 vs. Great Lakes): Dayton went 2-4 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .178 batting average; 3.8 runs/game; 3 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 3.16 ERA; 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons won their last two games prior to the break to snap a five-game losing streak, their longest of the season. The five losses came by a total of eight runs and the last two went to extra innings.

The Dragons have held a lead in five of their seven losses in the second half. The two in which they did not hold a lead both went to extra innings.

The Dragons are in third place, three games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.26, best in the Midwest League and fourth in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are 34-27 since April 30.

Player Notes

Dragons reliever Brooks Crawford was named MWL Pitcher of the Week for the week of 7/3-7/9. He retired all 15 batters he faced during the week with nine strikeouts over five perfect innings.

Austin Callahan over his last 15 games is batting .328 with seven doubles, one home run, and 11 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .257. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Jack Rogers in his last 27 games is batting .295 with one home run, eight doubles, and two triples to raise his batting average from .203 to .243.

Tyler Callihan is batting .361 over his last 10 games to raise his average from .214 to .233.

Jose Acuña has a 2.44 ERA that ranks second in the MWL behind former Dragon Julian Aguiar (promoted to Chattanooga today).

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.53 in 35.1 innings (nine starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Owen Holt over his last 9 G: 16.2 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 0.54 ERA (since May 28).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 15 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.53) at Lake County LH Rodney Boone (4-3, 5.43)

Sunday, July 16 (1:00 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 6.12) at Lake County RH Ethan Hankins (0-4, 13.09)

