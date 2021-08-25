Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Wednesday

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 l Game # 98

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (50-47) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (47-50)

RH Lyon Richardson (2-5, 5.16) vs. LH Danny Denz (0-1, 1.82)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 6. (At Fort Wayne: TinCaps 4, Dragons 3). Current Series: TinCaps 1, Dragons 0.

Last Game: Tuesday: Fort Wayne 10, Dayton 4. The TinCaps scored four runs in the fourth inning to open a commanding 5-0 lead and added two more runs in the fifth and three in the seventh. Dayton closed the gap to 5-3 in the top of the fifth with a three-run inning, keyed by three consecutive doubles by Alex McGarry, Allan Cerda, and Michael Siani. McGarry, Siani, and Juan Martinez each had two hits. The Dragons showed improvement in several offensive areas from the Lake County series and went 3 for 10 with men in scoring position. For the second straight game, Dragons pitchers issued 10 walks.

Another Top-20 Prospect Joins the Dragons: The Dragons have received outfielder Allan Cerda from Low-A Daytona. Cerda becomes the seventh player currently on the Dragons roster who is ranked among the Reds top-20 prospects by MLB.com. Cerda hit .242 with 14 home runs at Daytona. In final 16 games with Daytona from August 3-21, he belted seven home runs, batting .306 with a slugging percentage of .758 and an OPS of 1.147.

The Dragons roster includes seven players ranked among the top-20 prospects in the Reds organization. In the recently-updated MLB.com rankings, Matt McLain is the #4 prospect in the Reds system; Mat Nelson is #11, Michael Siani is #13, Lyon Richardson is #15, Christian Roa is #16, Ivan Johnson is #18, and Allan Cerda is #19. In the mid-season update of Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America, McLain is #4, Nelson is #11, Roa is #14, and Johnson is #15. Siani was listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization entering the season.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are three and one-half games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Player Notes

Michael Siani is hitting .356 over his last 11 games with eight extra base hits including two home runs.

Quin Cotton is hitting .333 over his last nine games, going 11 for 33 with two homers and four doubles.

Juan Martinez is hitting .317 over his last 11 games with five extra base hits including one home run.

Victor Ruiz has three home runs in his last six games.

Andy Fisher over his last five relief appearances: 7.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 10 SO.

Team Notes

The Dayton bullpen over the last 18 games has tossed 79.1 innings and allowed just 26 earned runs, a 2.95 ERA.

Dragons pitchers are on pace to break the club record for most strikeouts per game. They have averaged 10.3 strikeouts per game this season (996 SO in 97 G). The club record is 9.2 per game in 2011 (1,292 SO in 140 G).

Dragons pitchers are also on pace to break the club record for most walks per game. They have averaged 4.7 walks per game (455 BB in 97 G). The club record is 4.3 per game in 2005 (600 walks in 139 games).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thu., August 26 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton TBA at Fort Wayne RH Connor Lehmann (3-2, 5.24)

Fri., August 27 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-1, 6.94) at Fort Wayne RH Gabe Mosser (3-5, 3.95)

Sat., August 28 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton TBA at Fort Wayne LH Noel Vela (0-2, 3.06)

Sun., August 29 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (4-3, 4.04) at Fort Wayne RH Carlos Guarate (1-5, 7.76)

