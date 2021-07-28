Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Wednesday

July 28, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, July 28, 2021 l Game # 73

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lake County Captains (39-34) at Dayton Dragons (39-33)

RH Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.00) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (2-4, 4.15)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the second game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Lake County 5, Dayton 2 (first six games at Lake County, June 1-6).

Last Game: Tuesday: Lake County 7, Dayton 4. The Captains roughed up rehabbing MLB pitcher Michael Feliz with a four-run top of the first inning and withstood a Dayton comeback effort to take the first game of the series. Francisco Urbaez had three hits including an inside-the-park home run for Dayton. Victor Ruiz added two hits and two runs batted in. Lyon Richardson was outstanding in relief of Feliz, allowing one hit and one run in six innings.

Season Highs from Last Game: Longest Relief Outing: Richardson, 6 (matched season high).

Playoff Race: The Dragons currently trail Cedar Rapids by one and one-half games in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez has an active 33-game on-base streak. Urbaez leads the league in on-base percentage at .435 and he is second in batting average at .340. Urbaez is fourth in the league in OPS at .912. Urbaez is batting .363 over his last 46 games since May 29 to rank third in all of Minor League Baseball over that time period.

Victor Ruiz is batting .337 with 11 doubles over his last 24 games to raise his average from .213 to .279.

Miguel Hernandez is batting .365 with 12 RBI over his last 14 games to raise his average from .241 to .270.

Mariel Bautista is batting .316 with nine RBI over his last 12 games.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .333 over his last 11 games.

Alex McGarry is batting .360 over his last eight games.

Quin Cotton is batting .400 over his last five games.

Juan Martinez is batting .400 over his last five games.

Reliever Matt Gill over his last five appearances: 2-0, 9.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 10 SO, 1.86 ERA.

Team Notes

July: The Dragons are batting .261 in the month of July to rank tied for second in the league, but they rank 10th in runs per game at 4.17. They lead the league in runners left on base in July with 177. They have hit only seven home runs in July to rank 12th in the league (the #11 team has 16). Francisco Urbaez leads the team in batting in July at .378 with a 1.028 OPS. Victor Ruiz is hitting .314 in July. Quin Cotton is hitting .299...The team ERA in July is 5.40, 12th (last) in the league.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thu., July 29 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County LH Zach Draper (0-0, 4.50) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (3-6, 3.60)

Fri., July 30 (7:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Daniel Espino (0-2, 6.00) at Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1. 4.20) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., July 31 (7:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Hunter Gaddis (2-6, 5.26) at Dayton RH Carson Spiers (3-1, 3.94) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., August 1 (2:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Mason Hickman (5-5, 5.01) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.27) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

