Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Wednesday

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 l Game # 8

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton,Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (4-3) at Dayton Dragons (5-2)

LH Brady Basso (0-1, 2.25) vs. RH Noah Davis (0-1, 1.80)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lansing 9, Dayton 4 (10 innings). The Lugnuts broke a 4-4 tie with five runs in the top of the 10th inning to spoil the Dragons 2021 home opener. Dayton trailed 4-2 before Miguel Hernandez and Brian Rey connected on solo home runs in the sixth inning to tie the game. The Dragons had a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth when they loaded the bases with two outs, but Jose Tello was a strikeout victim to end the threat. Quin Cotton was 3 for 5, becoming the second Dayton player this season to enjoy a three-hit game.

Player Notes

Brian Rey leads the High-A Central League in home runs (5), RBI (13), slugging percentage (1.000), extra base hits (7), and total bases (26). Only four other teams have hit more than Rey's five home runs. Rey has played in six of the Dragons seven games.

Rey's two-homer game on Saturday was the first by a Dayton player since Rey did it in Fort Wayne on July 27, 2019. Also on Saturday, Rey became the first Dayton player to open a game with a homer since Michael Siani on June 26, 2019 at West Michigan.

Rey has hit safely in all six games he has played in this season, batting .346...Mariel Bautista has hit safely in all four games he has played in, batting .364...Miguel Hernandez has hit safely in four straight games, batting .353 over that stretch, after starting the year by going 0 for 9.

Eric Yang is tied for eighth in the league in batting average at .350. His .550 slugging percentage ranks 13th and his 1.008 OPS is 11th.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 4.1 innings, surrendering just one hit and two walks. He has struck out 9 of 16 batters faced.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won at least five of their first seven games for the fourth time in franchise history. The best Dragons starts through seven games were 7-0 in 2007 and 5-2 in both 2010 and 2017. The best starts through eight games were 8-0 in 2007 and 6-2 in 2017. The best starts through 10 games were 9-1 in 2007 and 7-3 in 2014, 2017, and 2018.

The Dragons are tied for the league lead in stolen bases with 18 in seven games, putting them on a pace for 308 in a 120 game season. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in their last season (2019). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011, when Billy Hamilton stole 103.

The Dragons lead the league in home runs (8), batting average (.263), slugging percentage (.449), and hits (62). They are second in doubles (14).

Dragons pitchers have allowed only 34 base hits in 60 innings his season, allowing an opponent batting average of .167.

Dragons opponents went 5 for 43 (.116) with runners in scoring position in the series at Great Lakes, but Lansing went 5 for 11 last night.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thu., May 13 (7:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Shohei Tomoika (2-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (0-0, 4.91)

Fri., May 14 (7:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Colin Peluse (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (1-0, 0.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., May 15 (7:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Reid Birlingmair (0-1, 5.40) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-0, 0.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., May 16 (2:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Stevie Emanuels (0-0, 2.08) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-0, 2.70) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

