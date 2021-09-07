Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday

September 7, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 l Game # 109

Classic Ballpark l Eastlake, Ohio l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (56-52) at Lake County Captains (58-50)

RH James Proctor (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Kevin Coulter (7-4, 5.67)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the first game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Lake County 12, Dayton 6. (At Lake County: Captains 4, Dragons 2). Current Series: First game tonight.

Last Game: Sunday: Game 1: Lansing 5, Dayton 1. Game 2: Lansing 2, Dayton 0. Lansing swept the doubleheader as the Dragons scored one run in the first inning of game one, then went scoreless over the remaining 13 innings on the day. Dayton had just one hit in the second game, matching the season milestone for fewest hits in a game.

Last Series vs. Lansing: The Dragons went 3-3 vs. Lansing. They hit .255 as a team with 15 runs scored (2.5 per game) while posting an ERA of 2.74 (best ERA in a series in 2021) and committing 10 errors. They stole nine bases.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are three games behind Cedar Rapids and Great Lakes in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season with 12 games to play. They would win the tie-breaker against both teams.

Division Race: The Dragons are three games behind Great Lakes and two games behind Lake County in the East Division.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry is batting .323 (10 for 31) with a home run and two doubles over his last nine games.

Quin Cotton went 7 for 13 (.538) in the series with Lansing while Matt McLain and Jacob Hurtubise both went 7 for 15 (.467).

Andy Fisher over his last nine relief appearances: 15.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 19 SO, 0.59 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Stevie Branche since joining the Dragons: 9 G, 15 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 8 BB, 25 SO, 1.20 ERA, 1-0.

Vin Timpanelli over his last six relief appearances: 8 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 17 SO, 1 Sv. Opponents are 2 for 27 with 17 Ks.

Team Notes

The Dragons posted a team ERA of 2.74 in the series vs. Lansing that ended Sunday, their best ERA in any series this season.

After stealing just 12 bases in four sets (25 games), the Dragons have stolen 24 bases in their last 12 games.

Dragons pitchers are on pace to break the club record for most strikeouts per game. They have averaged 10.2 strikeouts per game this season (1103 SO in 108 G). The club record is 9.2 per game in 2011 (1,292 SO in 140 G).

Dragons pitchers are also on pace to break the club record for most walks per game. They have averaged 4.8 walks per game (509 BB in 108 G). The club record is 4.3 per game in 2005 (600 walks in 139 games).

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 62 of the 108 games they have played this season.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., Sept. 8 (1:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-3, 6.39) at Lake County RH Tanner Burns (2-5, 3.92)

Thur., Sept. 9 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-2, 5.66) at Lake County RH Xzavion Curry (5-1, 2.39)

Fri., Sept. 10 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 5.14) at Lake County RH Hunter Gaddis (4-9, 4.15)

Sat., Sept 11 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (5-4, 3.99) at Lake County RH Daniel Espino (1-6, 5.15)

Sun., Sept. 12 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor at Lake County RH Mason Hickman (8-7, 4.66)

High-A Central League Stories from September 7, 2021

