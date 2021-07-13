Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 l Game # 60

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Great Lakes Loons (32-28) at Dayton Dragons (34-25)

RH Clayton Beeter (0-3, 3.79) vs. RH Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.55)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 9, Great Lakes 3.

Last Game: Sunday: West Michigan 13, Dayton 4. The Whitecaps broke open a one-run game with five runs in the fifth inning, keyed by a three-run home run by Rey Rivera. Quin Cotton and Michael Siani each had three hits for Dayton.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

The Mythical First Half Division Title: The Dragons were the winners of the "Mythical First Half" East Division title as the midpoint of the season concluded with games on Sunday. Note that the league is not utilizing a split-season format in 2021. There is no First Half or Second Half, and no First Half championship race in 2021 in the High-A Central League. The Midwest League was split into two equal halves for every season from 1988-2019, and from 1956-1981. The league did not play a split season from 1982-87.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is second in the league in batting average at .335. He is batting .365 over his last 34 games since May 29 and has a seven-game hitting streak.

Victor Ruiz is batting .395 with nine doubles over his last 11 games to raise his average from .213 to .276.

Mariel Bautista is batting .357 over his last eight games and hit his first home run of the season in the last series vs. West Michigan.

Quin Cotton has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. He hit .385 in the just-completed series with West Michigan (10 for 26).

Pedro Garcia over his last nine outings has tossed 14 innings, allowing one earned run (0.64 ERA) while going 5-0. Garcia leads the league in wins with six despite pitching exclusively out of the bullpen and not entering the league until May 27.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 18-11 over their last 29 games. Oddly, they have been outscored 152-136 during those 29 games.

Dayton is in first place, two and one-half games ahead of Lake County and Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division. They lead Cedar Rapids by one-half game in the race for the #2 playoff seed.

Dayton has maintained sole possession of first place since June 8. They have held at least a share of first place after 49 of the 59 games they have played this season. They have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

The Dragons are 19-11 at home this season and are 12-6 over their last 18 home games. They are 9-1 in one-run games at home, and 11-1 when scoring first at home.

BATTING: The Dragons hit .300 as a team during the series with West Michigan. Their previous highest average in a series this season was .261, vs. Fort Wayne, June 15-20. The .300 team average over the last week ranks as the best in the league.

The Dragons hit .345 with runners in scoring position in the West Michigan series. Their highest previous average with RISP in a series was .258.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., July 14 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Logan Boyer (0-1, 4.91) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-3, 5.53)

Thu., July 15 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Jose Martínez (3-1, 3.61) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (2-2, 3.34)

Fri., July 16 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Bobby Miller (1-2, 2.48) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (2-5, 3.42)

Sat., July 17 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Landon Knack (3-0, 3.04) at Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.75)

Sun., July 18 (2:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Jesus Vargas at Dayton RH Carson Spiers

