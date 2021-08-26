Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Thursday

August 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, August 26, 2021 l Game # 99

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (51-47) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (47-51)

RH JC Keys (3-2, 5.01) vs. RH Connor Lehmann (3-2, 5.24)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 6. (At Fort Wayne: Dragons 4, TinCaps 4). Current Series: Dragons 1, TinCaps 1.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 3 (10 innings). Allan Cerda had three hits including a tie-breaking RBI double in the top of the 10th inning and reliever Pedro Garcia bounced back from a blown save in the eighth inning to pitch a scoreless bottom of the 10th for the win. Alex McGarry added two hits and an RBI for Dayton. Dragons pitchers Lyon Richardson and Braxton Roxby both left the game with injury replacements. The game featured a combined 31 strikeouts. Dragons pitchers walked only two in 10 innings. The Dayton bullpen was called upon for nine innings of work, allowing three runs.

Another Top-20 Prospect Joins the Dragons: The Dragons have received outfielder Allan Cerda from Low-A Daytona. Cerda becomes the seventh player currently on the Dragons roster who is ranked among the Reds top-20 prospects by MLB.com. Cerda hit .242 with 14 home runs at Daytona. In final 16 games with Daytona from August 3-21, he belted seven home runs, batting .306 with a slugging percentage of .758 and an OPS of 1.147.

The Dragons roster includes seven players ranked among the top-20 prospects in the Reds organization. In the recently-updated MLB.com rankings, Matt McLain is the #4 prospect in the Reds system; Mat Nelson is #11, Michael Siani is #13, Lyon Richardson is #15, Christian Roa is #16, Ivan Johnson is #18, and Allan Cerda is #19. In the mid-season update of Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America, McLain is #4, Nelson is #11, Roa is #14, and Johnson is #15. Siani was listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization entering the season.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are three games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Player Notes

Michael Siani is hitting .356 over his last 11 games with eight extra base hits including two home runs.

Quin Cotton is hitting .333 over his last nine games, going 11 for 33 with two homers and four doubles.

Allan Cerda has gone 4 for 8 with three doubles and three RBI in his first two games with the Dragons since being promoted from Daytona.

Alex McGarry is 4 for 6 in the series with Fort Wayne.

Victor Ruiz has three home runs in his last six games.

Andy Fisher over his last six relief appearances: 10 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 14 SO.

Vin Timpanelli over his last three relief appearances: 4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 SO.

Team Notes

The Dayton bullpen over the last 19 games has tossed 88.1 innings and allowed just 28 earned runs, a 2.85 ERA.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 62 of the 98 games they have played this season.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., August 27 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-1, 6.94) at Fort Wayne RH Gabe Mosser (3-5, 3.95)

Sat., August 28 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton TBA at Fort Wayne LH Noel Vela (0-2, 3.06)

Sun., August 29 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (4-3, 4.04) at Fort Wayne RH Carlos Guarate (1-5, 7.76)

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.