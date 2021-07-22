Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Thursday

Thursday, July 22, 2021 l Game # 68

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (37-30) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (31-37)

RH Eduardo Salazar (2-3, 4.26) vs. RH Anderson Espinoza (0-1, 5.87)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 3. Current Series: Dayton 1, Fort Wayne 1.

Last Game: Wednesday: Fort Wayne 9, Dayton 3. The Dragons scored single runs in each of the first two innings to lead 2-0, but they were outscored 9-1 over the final six innings of the game. Fort Wayne collected 15 hits including six with runners in scoring position. Francisco Urbaez and Miguel Hernandez each had two hits for Dayton.

Season Highs from Last Game: Longest Hitting Streak: Urbaez, 15.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez has hit safely in 15 straight games, giving him the longest Dragons hitting streak since Jose (Garcia) Barrero hit safely in 17 straight from August 14-September 2, 2018. He is batting .404 (23 for 57) with seven doubles during the streak. Urbaez is second in the league in batting average at .339. He is batting .364 over his last 42 games since May 29.

Victor Ruiz is batting .333 with nine doubles over his last 19 games to raise his average from .213 to .270.

Mariel Bautista is batting .324 over his last 11 games including his first home run of the season.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .400 over his last six games (8 for 20) with three stolen bases.

Alex McGarry has hit hit safely in four straight games, going 7 for 15 (.467).

Miguel Hernandez is 7 for 15 (.467) over his last four games.

Reliever Braxton Roxby over his last four appearances: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 SO.

Reliever Matt Gill over his last four appearances: 2-0, 7.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won three of their last four games on the heels of a season-high six-game losing streak.

Dayton is in first place, one-half game ahead of both Lake County and Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division.

The Dragons hold a one-half game lead over Lake County, Great Lakes, and Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the playoffs. The three trailing teams have identical records of 37-31.

July: The Dragons are batting .258 in the month of July to rank third in the league, but they rank just ninth in runs per game at 4.39. The team ERA in July is 5.68, 12th (last) in the league. Francisco Urbaez leads the team in batting in July at .382 with a 1.012 OPS.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., July 23 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (3-5, 3.23) at Fort Wayne RH Moises Lugo (1-3, 3.83)

Sat., July 24 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.50) at Fort Wayne LH Erik Sabrowski (2-0, 1.88)

Sun., July 25 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (2-1, 4.20) at Fort Wayne RH Carlos Guarate (0-1, 3.60)

