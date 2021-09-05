Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Sunday (1:09 DH)

September 5, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 l Game # 108

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:09 p.m. DH

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lansing Lugnuts (49-57) at Dayton Dragons (56-50)

LH David Leal (0-4, 5.76)/RH Jeff Criswell (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Carson Spiers (5-3, 4.14)/LH Evan Kravetz (0-0, 7.24)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in a doubleheader. Both games are seven-inning games. These are the last two games of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 13, Lansing 9. (At Dayton: Dragons 6, Lugnuts 4). Current Series: Dragons 3, Lugnuts 1.

Last Game: Saturday: The Dragons and Lugnuts were postponed by rain.

Current Series with Lansing: The Dragons are 3-1. They are batting .302 as a team with 14 runs scored (3.5 per game) while posting an ERA of 2.25 and committing nine errors. They have stolen nine bases.

Last Series vs. Fort Wayne: The Dragons went 3-3. They batted .245 and scored 26 runs (4.3 per game) while posting an ERA of 5.71 and committing six errors. They had 15 stolen bases in the series, matching their highest total in a series this year. Their 20 extra base hits tied for third most in a series.

The Dragons roster includes eight players ranked among the top-20 prospects in the Reds organization. In the recently-updated MLB.com rankings, Matt McLain is the #4 prospect in the Reds system; Mat Nelson is #10, Michael Siani is #12, Lyon Richardson is #14, Christian Roa is #15, Bryce Bonnin is #16, Ivan Johnson is #17, and Allan Cerda is #18. In the mid-season update of Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America, McLain is #4, Nelson is #11, Bonnin is #13, Roa is #14, and Johnson is #15. Siani was listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization entering the season.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are two and one-half games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season with 14 games to play.

Division Race: The Dragons are one and one-half games behind Great Lakes and one-half game behind Lake County in the East Division.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry is batting .360 (9 for 25) with a home run and two doubles over his last seven games. He has hit safely in four straight games.

Matt McLain and Quin Cotton are both 6 for 10 (.600) in the current series with Lansing while Jacob Hurtubise is 5 for 10 (.500) and has a four-game hitting streak.

Andy Fisher over his last eight relief appearances: 13 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 17 SO, 0.69 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Stevie Branche since joining the Dragons: 8 G, 13.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 8 BB, 20 SO, 1.35 ERA, 1-0.

Vin Timpanelli over his last six relief appearances: 8 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 17 SO, 1 Sv. Opponents are 2 for 27 with 17 Ks.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won three straight games for the first time since winning four straight August 8-12.

In home games: The Dragons are 13-2 in one-run games; 18-3 when scoring first; 22-2 when leading entering the last two innings.

After stealing just 12 bases in four sets (25 games), the Dragons have stolen 24 bases in their last 10 games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tues., Sept. 7 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (0-0, 0.00) at Lake County TBA

Wed., Sept. 8 (1:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-3, 6.39) at Lake County TBA

Thur., Sept. 9 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-2, 5.66) at Lake County TBA

Fri., Sept. 10 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 5.14) at Lake County TBA

Sat., Sept 11 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers at Lake County TBA

Sun., Sept. 12 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor at Lake County TBA

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.