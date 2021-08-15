Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Sunday (1:05 Game)

Sunday, August 15, 2021 l Game # 90

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (48-41) at Lansing Lugnuts (42-47)

RH Christian Roa (1-0, 1.50) vs. LH Jack Owen (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the last game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 10, Lansing 7 (At Lansing: Dragons 7, Lugnuts 4). Current Series: Dayton 4, Lansing 1.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 11, Lansing 4. The Dragons collected 16 hits as they built an 11-1 lead going to the bottom of the ninth inning. Juan Martinez had three hits and five RBI while Alex McGarry blasted a long home run. Quin Cotton also had three hits. Mat Nelson and James Free each had two hits and two RBI. Michael Siani and Ivan Johnson each had two hits and two runs scored. The Dragons were 7 for 12 with men in scoring position.

Current Series at Lansing: The Dragons are 4-1 in the current six-game series at Lansing, outscoring the Lugnuts 46-18. They are batting .311 in the series with 11 home runs. The team ERA in the series is 3.45. They have committed three errors in the five games. Dragons on the Road Trip: 7-5.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are tied with Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Transactions: The Dragons received catcher Mat Nelson on Saturday. Nelson led the nation in home runs at Florida State in 2021 and won the Johnny Bench Award as the top catcher in the country. Other additions this week: shortstop Matt McLain, the Reds first round pick in 2021 out of UCLA; outfielder Jack Rogers, the 2021 ninth round pick out of Sam Houston State; second baseman/shortstop Ivan Johnson; second baseman Jonathan Willems; and pitcher Braxton Roxby. Promoted to Chattanooga: Second baseman Francisco Urbaez, shortstop Miguel Hernandez, and pitcher Jacques Pucheu.

First Round Fever: Matt McLain became the latest first round draft pick to play for the Dragons when he joined the club on August 11. Recent first round picks to play for the Dragons, with their draft year, have included Nick Lodolo (2019), Jonathan India (2018), Hunter Greene (2017), Nick Senzel (2016), Tyler Stephenson (2015), Nick Howard and Alex Blandino (2014), Phillip Ervin (2013), Nick Travieso (2012), and Robert Stephenson (2011). Every Reds "true" first round pick (selected within the first 30 picks of the draft) over the last 11 drafts has played for the Dragons except 2020 first rounder Austin Hendrick, who is currently at Low-A Daytona...Mat Nelson was a supplemental first round pick in 2021 by the Reds (Competitive Balance-A; 35th overall pick). Players taken recently by the Reds in the supplemental first round (extra picks added between the first and second round for compensatory purposes) have included Todd Frazier (2207), Jesse Winker (2012), Michael Lorenzen (2013), Taylor Trammell (2016), and Jeter Downs (2017).

Player Notes

James Free has six doubles in his last eight games. He is 11 for 31 (.355) over that period beginning July 28.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .317 over his last 25 games since July 14.

Michael Siani, Quin Cotton, and Alex McGarry each have two home runs so far in the series at Lansing.

Quin Cotton is hitting .538 over his last three games, going 7 for 13 with two homers and two doubles.

Ivan Johnson has hit safely in all five games he has played in since joining the Dragons, batting .364.

Carson Spiers over his last five starts: 3-1, 2.16 ERA, 25 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 6 BB, 34 SO...John Ghyzel over his last five relief appearances: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 SO...Andy Fisher over his last four relief appearances: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 7-3 over their last 10 games and have clinched a winning record on the road trip that ends today (7-5 to date).

The Dragons have scored 46 runs in the first five games of the series. This is their season high for runs in a series, topping the previous high of 40 (twice, both in six-game sets in May)...The Dragons have hit 11 home runs in the series, surpassing their highest total in a series this season. They hit eight at Great Lakes May 4-9...The Dragons are batting .311 in the series. Their previous season high in a set is .300 (vs. West Michigan July 6-11)...They are batting .380 with men in scoring position in this set. The season high in a set is .345 (also vs. West Michigan 7/6-11).

Dragons pitchers have posted a 3.12 ERA in the 12 games on the road trip. They rank second in the league in team ERA in August at 3.38.

The Dragons roster includes several players ranked among the best prospects in the Reds organization. Michael Siani was listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization entering the season and was ranked as the Reds 10th best prospect overall. Other Dragons players ranked by Baseball America at the start of the season were RHP Christian Roa (#11), SS Ivan Johnson (#12), RHP Lyon Richardson (#13) and OF Jacob Hurtubise (#41). In the mid-season update of Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America that incorporates the 2021 draft picks, Matt McLain is #4, Mat Nelson is #11, Roa is #14, and Johnson is #15. In the current MLB.com rankings (2021 draft picks not included), Siani is #5 in the Reds system, while Richardson is #7, Roa is #10, and Johnson is #11.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tues., August 17 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County RH Kevin Coulter (6-3, 5.63) at Dayton TBA

Wed., August 18 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County RH Tanner Burns (2-4, 3.79) at Dayton RH Carson Spiers (4-2, 3.71)

Thur., August 19 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County RH Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.19) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.14)

Fri., August 20 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Daniel Espino (0-4, 5.48) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (3-5, 3.76) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., August 21 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Hunter Gaddis (3-7, 5.44) at Dayton RH Christian Roa TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., August 22 (2:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Mason Hickman at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

